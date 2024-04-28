Authorities detain 38 suspects linked to ISIL

Authorities detain 38 suspects linked to ISIL

ANKARA
Authorities detain 38 suspects linked to ISIL

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced the capture of 38 suspects in a series of operations targeting ISIL across Türkiye.

Yerlikaya revealed in a social media post that the operations resulted in the arrest of 13 suspects in Çorum and 12 in Mersin, with additional raids conducted in Adana, Aydın, Gaziantep and Kayseri. The minister shared the updates via his social media channels.

The operations yielded significant seizures of digital materials and foreign currency, he added.

"We will not tolerate any terrorists," Yerlikaya wrote on X. "With the superior efforts of our security forces, we will continue our fight for the peace, unity and solidarity of our nation with determination."

Türkiye has faced a series of ISIL-related attacks in recent years, including the notorious 2017 nightclub shooting in Istanbul, which claimed the lives of 39 individuals. In the most recent incident, one person was killed in January when gunmen attacked a Catholic church in Istanbul's Sarıyer district.

Operation, Interior Ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pope holds mass in Venices St Marks

Pope holds mass in Venice's St Mark's
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pope holds mass in Venice's St Mark's

    Pope holds mass in Venice's St Mark's

  2. Ireland looking to send asylum seekers back to UK

    Ireland looking to send asylum seekers back to UK

  3. Police clear pro-Palestinian camps as protests intensify on US campuses

    Police clear pro-Palestinian camps as protests intensify on US campuses

  4. 400-year-old village transformed into ‘airsoft’ arena

    400-year-old village transformed into ‘airsoft’ arena

  5. Iraq passes bill sentencing same-sex acts to jail

    Iraq passes bill sentencing same-sex acts to jail
Recommended
400-year-old village transformed into ‘airsoft’ arena

400-year-old village transformed into ‘airsoft’ arena
İYİ Party elects Müsavat Dervişoğlu as new chairman

İYİ Party elects Müsavat Dervişoğlu as new chairman
CHP aims to curb waste, promote savings in municipalities

CHP aims to curb waste, promote savings in municipalities
Frank Van Den Broek wins Tour of Türkiye

Frank Van Den Broek wins Tour of Türkiye
Police officer shoots colleagues, kills 2 in Adıyaman

Police officer shoots colleagues, kills 2 in Adıyaman
This year’s marriages to boost economy by 500 billion liras

This year’s marriages to boost economy by 500 billion liras
WORLD Pope holds mass in Venices St Marks

Pope holds mass in Venice's St Mark's

Pope Francis presided over mass in St. Mark's Square in Venice yesterday while warning of environmental damage and over-tourism, in a closely watched visit marking the ageing pontiff's first outside Rome since last year.
ECONOMY Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

The vacancy rate in Grade A offices in Istanbul, Türkiye’s financial and commercial center, has declined markedly in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same period of last year, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield TR International.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿