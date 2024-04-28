Authorities detain 38 suspects linked to ISIL

ANKARA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced the capture of 38 suspects in a series of operations targeting ISIL across Türkiye.

Yerlikaya revealed in a social media post that the operations resulted in the arrest of 13 suspects in Çorum and 12 in Mersin, with additional raids conducted in Adana, Aydın, Gaziantep and Kayseri. The minister shared the updates via his social media channels.

The operations yielded significant seizures of digital materials and foreign currency, he added.

"We will not tolerate any terrorists," Yerlikaya wrote on X. "With the superior efforts of our security forces, we will continue our fight for the peace, unity and solidarity of our nation with determination."

Türkiye has faced a series of ISIL-related attacks in recent years, including the notorious 2017 nightclub shooting in Istanbul, which claimed the lives of 39 individuals. In the most recent incident, one person was killed in January when gunmen attacked a Catholic church in Istanbul's Sarıyer district.