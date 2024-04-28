Police officer shoots colleagues, kills 2 in Adıyaman

Police officer shoots colleagues, kills 2 in Adıyaman

ADIYAMAN
Police officer shoots colleagues, kills 2 in Adıyaman

An investigation has been initiated into a deadly incident at a police station in the southeastern province of Adıyaman as an officer opened fire on his colleagues and killed two superiors, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

The assailant, identified as S.U.Ş., discharged his service weapon at other officers at around 8:15 a.m. on April 27, the minister said in a social media post.

The attacking officer was eliminated with a gunshot wound to the leg and subsequently apprehended, with official authorities refraining from disclosing the origins of the altercation.

Following the incident, numerous ambulances were dispatched to the scene, where two police chiefs, critically injured, succumbed to their wounds upon arrival at the hospital.

Adıyaman Governor Osman Varol lamented the loss, stating, "Our police chief superintendent and the team commander superintendent were promptly transported to the hospital. Despite all emergency interventions, both unfortunately succumbed to their injuries, becoming martyrs. The police officer who carried out the attack has also been neutralized with injuries and is currently under state supervision in the hospital. There are no other casualties reported."

Both the Interior Ministry and the Governor’s Office, in their respective written statements, affirmed the initiation of a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

shooting, gunfire,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pope holds mass in Venices St Marks

Pope holds mass in Venice's St Mark's
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pope holds mass in Venice's St Mark's

    Pope holds mass in Venice's St Mark's

  2. Ireland looking to send asylum seekers back to UK

    Ireland looking to send asylum seekers back to UK

  3. Police clear pro-Palestinian camps as protests intensify on US campuses

    Police clear pro-Palestinian camps as protests intensify on US campuses

  4. 400-year-old village transformed into ‘airsoft’ arena

    400-year-old village transformed into ‘airsoft’ arena

  5. Iraq passes bill sentencing same-sex acts to jail

    Iraq passes bill sentencing same-sex acts to jail
Recommended
400-year-old village transformed into ‘airsoft’ arena

400-year-old village transformed into ‘airsoft’ arena
İYİ Party elects Müsavat Dervişoğlu as new chairman

İYİ Party elects Müsavat Dervişoğlu as new chairman
CHP aims to curb waste, promote savings in municipalities

CHP aims to curb waste, promote savings in municipalities
Frank Van Den Broek wins Tour of Türkiye

Frank Van Den Broek wins Tour of Türkiye
Authorities detain 38 suspects linked to ISIL

Authorities detain 38 suspects linked to ISIL
This year’s marriages to boost economy by 500 billion liras

This year’s marriages to boost economy by 500 billion liras
WORLD Pope holds mass in Venices St Marks

Pope holds mass in Venice's St Mark's

Pope Francis presided over mass in St. Mark's Square in Venice yesterday while warning of environmental damage and over-tourism, in a closely watched visit marking the ageing pontiff's first outside Rome since last year.
ECONOMY Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

The vacancy rate in Grade A offices in Istanbul, Türkiye’s financial and commercial center, has declined markedly in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same period of last year, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield TR International.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿