CHP leader says government program in the works

ANKARA

Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel said on June 17 the main opposition party is in the final stages of preparing a government program, as he announced the establishment of a presidential candidate office for jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

"We are all working together to build a common future that will carry Türkiye to the respected place it deserves, catch up with the great changes brought by the age and provide all our citizens with a dignified life," Özel said during a parliamentary meeting.

The CHP leader reiterated a previous promise that the new party program — expected in July — will be converted into a government blueprint.

İmamoğlu was arrested March 23 in connection with a corruption investigation, on the same day the CHP named him its presidential candidate for the next elections. Özel revealed that a candidate office was now established for the ousted mayor.

"A presidential candidate competing against those ... who has all the resources of the state in their hands undoubtedly needs to say how he will govern this country," Özel said.

The upcoming program aims to restore parliamentary democracy, tackle inflation, reduce income inequality, ensure fairness in the judiciary and stop the brain drain, he said.

It will seek to establish a "strong, secure and prosperous Türkiye where democracy and law prevail and citizens live in peace and happiness."

“Anyone who wants to contribute to the campaign work and preparation of the government program that will be carried out from today until the election day is a natural member of the candidate office," Özel stated.

He said CHP secretary-general Selin Sayek Böke, MP Bülent Tezcan and İmamoğlu’s advisor Serkan Özcan will coordinate the office’s efforts with various party branches.