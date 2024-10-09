China takes Türkiye to WTO over electric vehicle tariffs

China takes Türkiye to WTO over electric vehicle tariffs

ANKARA
China takes Türkiye to WTO over electric vehicle tariffs

China has requested for consultations with Türkiye at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over additional tariffs Ankara imposed on imported electric vehicles and other vehicles from China.

"This discriminatory action is a violation of WTO rules and a typical protectionist practice," China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

“We urge Türkiye to abide by its commitments at the WTO and immediately correct its wrong practices," it said.

China will take all measures available to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its industries, the ministry added.

Earlier this year, Türkiye announced the imposition of a 40 percent tariff on imported electric vehicles from China.

In June, the Turkish Trade Ministry announced an additional 40 percent tariff on imports of Chinese plug-in hybrid vehicles and imposed other conditions on the import of those cars.

According to the new regulations the ministry announced, importers of this model vehicles must have 20 authorized service shops in seven regions of Türkiye, while they are required to set up a Turkish call center staffed with at least 40 personnel.

They also must appoint a legal representative of the manufacturer, based in Türkiye.

The importation of those vehicles, not produced in the EU or in countries with which Türkiye has an FTA, requires a permit from the Industry and Technology Ministry.

EU countries and Türkiye’s free trade agreement (FTA) partners are exempt from the new regulation.

Beijing’s move at the WTO comes shortly after Chinese carmaker BYD announced its plans to invest $1 billion in Türkiye to build a plant and an R&D center.

EVs,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan PM dissolves parliament for honeymoon snap election

Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

    Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

  2. FM attends Balkan summit in Croatia

    FM attends Balkan summit in Croatia

  3. Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

    Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

  4. Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

    Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

  5. Iranian MPs call for nuclear overhaul as Tehran braces for Israel’s next attack

    Iranian MPs call for nuclear overhaul as Tehran braces for Israel’s next attack
Recommended
Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production
Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

Binance Blockchain Week to keep Momentum in Web3

Binance Blockchain Week to keep 'Momentum' in Web3
Climate finance for billions of dollars at stake at COP29

Climate finance for billions of dollars at stake at COP29
Michelin to pause some French tyre factories as demand falls

Michelin to pause some French tyre factories as demand falls
OpenAI to expand globally with four new offices

OpenAI to expand globally with four new offices
Boeing delivers 27 MAX jets in September despite strike

Boeing delivers 27 MAX jets in September despite strike
WORLD Japan PM dissolves parliament for honeymoon snap election

Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved parliament on Wednesday ahead of Oct. 27 snap elections, banking on his honeymoon popularity and a fragmented opposition to lead his scandal-tainted party to victory.

ECONOMY Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Turkish home appliances maker Arçelik has announced that its new factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has commenced production.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿