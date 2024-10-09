China takes Türkiye to WTO over electric vehicle tariffs

ANKARA

China has requested for consultations with Türkiye at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over additional tariffs Ankara imposed on imported electric vehicles and other vehicles from China.

"This discriminatory action is a violation of WTO rules and a typical protectionist practice," China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

“We urge Türkiye to abide by its commitments at the WTO and immediately correct its wrong practices," it said.

China will take all measures available to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its industries, the ministry added.

Earlier this year, Türkiye announced the imposition of a 40 percent tariff on imported electric vehicles from China.

In June, the Turkish Trade Ministry announced an additional 40 percent tariff on imports of Chinese plug-in hybrid vehicles and imposed other conditions on the import of those cars.

According to the new regulations the ministry announced, importers of this model vehicles must have 20 authorized service shops in seven regions of Türkiye, while they are required to set up a Turkish call center staffed with at least 40 personnel.

They also must appoint a legal representative of the manufacturer, based in Türkiye.

The importation of those vehicles, not produced in the EU or in countries with which Türkiye has an FTA, requires a permit from the Industry and Technology Ministry.

EU countries and Türkiye’s free trade agreement (FTA) partners are exempt from the new regulation.

Beijing’s move at the WTO comes shortly after Chinese carmaker BYD announced its plans to invest $1 billion in Türkiye to build a plant and an R&D center.