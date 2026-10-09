Chaotic scenes as police, youths face off at Brussels protest

Chaotic scenes as police, youths face off at Brussels protest

BRUSSELS
Chaotic scenes as police, youths face off at Brussels protest

Protesters gather near shared bicycles set ablaze during a labour union-based demonstration against the Federal Government's budgetary measures in Brussels on October 9, 2026. Belgian workers were joined by protesting high-school students as they took to the streets October 9, 2026, for a fresh national strike against government austerity measures. (AFP Photo)

Hundreds of youths faced off with riot police in the streets of Brussels on Oct. 8 in chaotic scenes on the sidelines of a workers' march, with officers firing water cannon and tear gas at the crowd.

Some 30,000 people turned out for the national strike against government austerity measures, police said, with tensions running high after days of student protests inspired by those in France.

Police said they deployed water cannon and tear gas after being targeted with sticks and bottles by young people on the edge of the protest, taking place in the city's central tourist district.

Police said the main trade union march had gone ahead peacefully.

High-school students from Belgium's French-speaking community have been demonstrating against education budget cuts, inspired in part by protests in France.

Several days of demonstrations in the city of Liege, the epicenter of the protests, descended into violence, with some 200 arrests carried out and dozens of police officers wounded.

The Oct 8’s day of action was the latest in a series of strikes in recent months against efforts by Prime Minister Bart De Wever to save 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) over the next few years in a bid to reduce the country's high deficit.

The Flemish conservative is currently locked in protracted talks with his coalition partners to try to find a deal on the cuts by Oct. 13.

Trade unions are pushing for the government to increase taxes on highest earners, rather than impose cuts in areas like health and hike VAT.

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