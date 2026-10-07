Chanel unveils Matthieu Blazy’s fresh take on its iconic style

Chanel unveils Matthieu Blazy’s fresh take on its iconic style

PARIS
Chanel unveils Matthieu Blazy’s fresh take on its iconic style

Models showcase creations from the Chanel Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection during Paris Fashion Week on Oct 5. (AFP Photo)

Chanel’s artistic director Matthieu Blazy sent the fashion house’s suits stretching towards sportswear and evening dresses drifting through clouds, with Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Pedro Pascal in the audience as he unveiled his spring-summer 2027 collection.


The night show on Oct. 5 underscored that a year into his creative revival, Blazy has made the house feel newly unpredictable.


The former Bottega Veneta designer succeeded Virginie Viard, who took over after Karl Lagerfeld ’s death in 2019. Viard’s tenure brought record sales but Blazy’s contribution has been to restore a sense that Chanel’s familiar ingredients can produce something unexpected.


That renewal is visible in his treatment of the house’s symbols: tweed can stretch; formal jackets sit against bare skin; quilted bags turn slouchy.


The appeal lies in giving established clients something recognizable, and newer ones something to reinterpret.


Beneath illuminated birds at the Grand Palais, Blazy’s collection traced Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s passage from Edwardian constraint towards the freedom she sought in dress.


“It’s about the women within a woman,” Blazy wrote in his notes.


Across 83 looks, that meant expanding the possibilities of a Chanel wardrobe: knits that skimmed the body, masculine tailoring, airy eveningwear and sharply abbreviated skirts.


Raw-edged waistcoats and narrow skirt suits reworked men’s formal clothes. A pearl-embroidered corset top paired with black trousers brought the tension between restriction and ease into focus.


Older fashions lingered in ruffled collars, peplums and traces of corset boning.


The strongest development was Chanel’s new “smocked tweed,” designed to stretch and move with something of athleticwear’s ease. It was a useful proposition for an expensive, familiar garment: preserve its character while improving its possibilities.


Competing patterns and frothy tutus sometimes tipped towards costume. Dresses made from layered, printed silk were more persuasive, turning cloud formations and changing light into shifting color.


Model Dyanira Hurbuscher opened and closed the collection — carrying Gabrielle Chanel’s own 2.55 handbag, borrowed from the famed archives.

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