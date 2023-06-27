‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to build the “Century of Türkiye” on the reforms and works his government will carry out in the next five years, in his message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“Our objective is to turn our nation’s struggle for independence and its future in the new century of our republic into a new rise and a new social contract in all domains. We have made our preparations and established our team to this end,” Erdoğan said in his video message on June 27.

“We have set our targets, and we will absolutely accomplish the ‘Century of Türkiye’ by walking on the way of our people. We will work with all our heart for the next five years, as we have done for the last 21 years, and we will never abandon our work and services,” he stated.

Erdoğan also recalled that Türkiye had successfully completed the parliamentary and presidential elections in May with around 90 percent turnout, which has been admired by the world.

“No doubt, the winner of the polls is the entire Türkiye with its 85 million citizens. Our nation has gained another five years in the value of gold, which will observe investments, services and reforms,” he said.

Erdoğan underlined that they will work together with the members of the People’s Alliance to reach these objectives in the coming period so that the dream of the “Century of Türkiye” will become a reality.

Focus on earthquake-hit zone

Erdoğan also mentioned about the government’s efforts to revive life in 11 southern provinces that were severely hit by the earthquakes in February that killed more than 50,000 people and left destroyed cities behind.

“Our works for the reconstruction and recovery are improving at full speed. We will gradually begin to deliver the first permanent houses in October and November,” he said.

He recalled that the government will construct 650,000 houses and hand over 319,000 of them within a year, as promised.

“As we have left the May 14 and May 28 polls behind, we now have the opportunity to focus more on the problems of our country. We will devote all our energy to the growth of Türkiye and meeting the demands of our people,” he stated.