Erdoğan congratulates Greek PM on election win

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reached out to Greek Prime Minister Kiryakos Mitsotakis in a phone call to congratulate him on his recent election triumph.

According to an official statement released by the Presidential Communications Directorate, Erdoğan commended Mitsotakis for his party’s success in the general elections, expressing his hope that the new period would bring about fruitful developments in ties between Turkey and Greece.

“Both leaders acknowledged the significance of having robust governments in power that can instill confidence and reassurance among their respective citizens. This shared sentiment was seen as an opportunity for enhancing the future prospects of bilateral relations,” the statement noted.

The historically complex relationship between Turkey and Greece has been marred by territorial disputes, disagreements over maritime boundaries and differing political ideologies.

Despite a history of disputes and disagreements that goes back centuries and the strained ties in the past few years over the clash of interests in the Mediterranean, the two neighbors have stepped up for solidarity over deadly incidents this year.

Greece was among the first countries to send rescue teams and offer aid to Türkiye after the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias paid a visit to Türkiye in a show of support after the quakes.

Accordingly, immediately after the train crash in northern Greece, in which 57 people lost their lives, Türkiye offered condolences and aid. After the accident, Türkiye allowed the transfer of a Greek prisoner to Greece to attend his son’s funeral.

