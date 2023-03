Cello Paradiso at Yapı Kredi bomontiada

ISTANBUL

Yapı Kredi bomontiada’s “Happenin’ with you” concert series starts again with a concert by the band Cello Paradiso, consisting of Şafak Erişkin, Didem Erken, Gülyar Balcı ve Dilbağ Tokay, on March 21 at 8:30 pm. The concert will be followed by ‘After-Classics Party,’ to be organized by conductor and composer Murat Cem Orhan.