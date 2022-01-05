Çavuşoğlu, NATO chief discuss Ukraine-Russia row ahead of key meeting

  January 05 2022

ANKARA
Çavuşoğlu, NATO chief discuss Ukraine-Russia row ahead of key meeting

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg have held a phone conversation to exchange views ahead of a key NATO meeting on the continued row between Ukraine and Russia.

The NATO foreign ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting upon the call by the secretary-general to discuss the recent developments on the Russian-Ukrainian border where the former has an intense military deployment.

According to the diplomatic sources, the two men discussed the recent developments as well as NATO-Russia dialogue during the phone conversation. Çavuşoğlu also had a phone talk with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the same matter.

Turkey calls on both sides to de-escalate and resolve their difference by using existing dialogue mechanisms. It also stressed its unique relationship with both Ukraine and Russia and emphasized that it can mediate between the two neighboring countries.

Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold first meeting in 2022

Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold first meeting in 2022
