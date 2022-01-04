Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss Russia-Ukraine tension over phone

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken discussed regional-bilateral issues, including tension between Russia and Ukraine over the phone on Jan. 3.

Good call with Turkish Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu, The United States and Turkey continue our close coordination on the threat of Russian escalation in Ukraine and, separately, to deepen cooperation bilaterally and as @NATO Allies.' Blinken has said on Twitter following the phone call.