Caretta Caretta returns to sea after two year rehab

MERSIN

A 50-year-old Caretta Caretta sea turtle, which was found injured two years ago and is now under endangered protection, has been released to the sea after its treatment.

The sea turtle, which was found injured off the seacoast in the southern province of Mersin, was taken for treatment by the teams affiliated with the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks 7th Regional Directorate Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

With serious trauma due to a blow to the head, the 50-year-old female turtle’s treatment took two years. After fully regaining its health, the turtle was given an identity by the personnel. Later, the turtle was left on the beach in Mersin’s Erdemli district. The turtle's free-swimming moments were also captured from the air with a drone.

It was reported that 54 sea turtles were treated and released back into their natural environment so far by the Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

Stating that the Caretta Caretta species, which are under protection at the Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, are treated and released back into their natural environment, Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan said, "Mersin has the status of a safe haven for sea turtles. Because there are four separate protected areas and sea turtle hatcheries.”

Pehlivan stated that turtles come in these times of the year to lay their eggs in nests and noted that the babies travel freely to the waters all over the world via the Mediterranean.

He said that they also tagged the 50-year-old turtle before releasing it into the sea, and added, "The importance of this tagging process is to ensure that it can be followed wherever it goes in the world and that its treatment is continued if necessary. Anyone can reach all information about the turtle thanks to this tag, and when necessary, monitoring can also be done.”