Campaign brings laptop back to boy after mother loses job

  • January 22 2021 07:00:00

Campaign brings laptop back to boy after mother loses job

ISTANBUL
Campaign brings laptop back to boy after mother loses job

Alamy Photo

A young boy who had to return his new laptop due to financial difficulties after his mother lost her job has been gifted two new computers by the sales company where he had initially bought the device after a social media campaign.

The massive social media campaign started just after a message the boy wrote on the sales company’s website, saying, “Eleven days after it got delivered to me, I had to give back the laptop because my mother lost her job. It hurt me.”

“I don’t know why I am writing this. But it broke my heart. I could not tell anyone. I had bought it with the money I earned working as a porter for two years.”

“I will work after the pandemic and buy this computer again and write a new comment on this website,” he said.

The website’s users soon noticed his message and launched a campaign to help him out.

In a short time, several hundred messages telling the boy they can buy one for him were sent out.

The followers then began emailing the CEO of the company, calling them on to help the boy.

The CEO of the company determined the boy’s identity from the sales records and reached the family, but his mother initially hesitated because she did not want to disclose their identities.

The CEO said he would keep their names confidential, as the boy was given the laptop back.

The company gifted another laptop to the boy’s brother as well as two gamepads.

The CEO informed social media followers that the laptop had been sent back to the boy.

The boy thanked the several hundred social media users for reaching out to him. “I’m very glad to have you all. I will sleep happily tonight,” he said.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

    Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

  2. Turkey will leap forward in 2021: Erdoğan

    Turkey will leap forward in 2021: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education

    Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education

  4. Controlled blast at Akkuyu nuclear plant site creates political stir

    Controlled blast at Akkuyu nuclear plant site creates political stir

  5. Turkey, EU launch talks to renew migrant deal

    Turkey, EU launch talks to renew migrant deal
Recommended
Dog waits for sick owner in front of hospital

Dog waits for sick owner in front of hospital
Turkish doctor reveals bizarre collection of accidentally swallowed items by people

Turkish doctor reveals bizarre collection of accidentally swallowed items by people
75-year-old woman battles Parkinson’s disease with boxing

75-year-old woman battles Parkinson’s disease with boxing
Cats, chickens killed with toxic ham in Antalya

Cats, chickens killed with toxic ham in Antalya
Hairdresser looks after 350 dogs in Konya animal shelter

Hairdresser looks after 350 dogs in Konya animal shelter
Bears storm village in Black Sea province

Bears storm village in Black Sea province
WORLD Biden orders spate of new US virus measures as EU discourages travel

Biden orders spate of new US virus measures as EU discourages travel

In his first full day as U.S. president, Joe Biden tackled his country’s staggering coronavirus caseload with a spate of new measures, including mask-wearing and quarantining requirements, as EU leaders "strongly discouraged" their constituents from non-essential travel.
ECONOMY Turkeys garment industrys exports to exceed $20 bln: Exporters

Turkey's garment industry's exports to exceed $20 bln: Exporters

The Turkish garment industry plans to make more than $20 billion in exports in 2021, according to the head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) on Jan. 21. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fall 2 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe fall 2 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe fell two points behind leaders Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig after a 1-1 draw on Jan. 21 against Demir Grup Sivasspor.