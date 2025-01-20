Cameron Diaz returns to acting after a decade

Cameron Diaz is, quite literally, “Back In Action.” That’s the title of her new Netflix film with Jamie Foxx, her first in 10 years, CNN has reported.

During a recent appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” Diaz and said Foxx is the reason she returned to Hollywood.

“I had 10 years of not paying attention to anything,” she said. “Not accepting any advances and then I got this script and thought that maybe it was time.”

She had high praise for her costar.

“If I was going to leave my family for 10 hours a day, I wanted to do it with the most talented man in the entertainment business,” Diaz said.

The pair are old friends, having costarred together in “Any Given Sunday” in 1999 and “Annie” in 2014.

Diaz, who began her career as a model and starred in multiple hit movies like “There’s Something About Mary,” hasn’t been twiddling her thumbs.

In addition to being a wife and mother (she and husband, musician Benji Madden share two children), she is also a successful author and businesswoman.

“I loved those 10 years for me and my family,” she said of her time away from movie sets. “But I thought, ‘If I let this go away, if I don’t engage again, and if I don’t give it chance, I am a fool.’”

The actress sounds grateful for the return. “It is a privilege to make films, and we are all so lucky to do what we do,” she said on the show. “That the door was even open for me after a decade was amazing.”

