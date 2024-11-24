Call centers employ nearly 170,000 people: Study

Call centers employ nearly 170,000 people: Study

ISTANBUL
The number of people employed at call centers in Türkiye has reached 167,620, according to a new report.

The consumer experience ecosystem, which refers to the customer service and call center sector, grew by 64 percent in the last year and reached a volume of 68.5 billion Turkish Liras, showed a study conducted jointly by PwC Türkiye and Pragma Araştırma.

More than 70 percent of those working in the field of customer experience management are women, according to the report.

In the sector, the average age of employees is 29 and the rate of university graduates is 42 percent with e-commerce, retail and consumer products having the highest share in employment.

Finance/insurance, telecommunications, e-commerce, retail, consumer products and technology made the largest contribution to the growth of the sector, the report found.

The research was carried out with the participation of 104 companies and the evaluations of more than 10 managers in the industry.

The research revealed that non-financial companies operating in the sector plan to invest most in artificial intelligence technologies and cloud-based platforms.

Some 35 percent of the companies included in the research provide services abroad, said Banu Hızlı, from the Consumer Experience Management and Technologies Association (MDYD).

Most of those companies focus on the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands, she added.

“This shows that our country has a significant potential in the international arena in this field,” she said.

Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan
