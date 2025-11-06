Bursa woodcarver turns his craft into international success

Bursa woodcarver turns his craft into international success

BURSA
Bursa woodcarver turns his craft into international success

A craftsman in the northwestern province of Bursa has transformed his passion for woodworking into an art form, creating intricately carved doors, tables, cabinets and coffee tables that are now attracting international customers.

Thirty-five-year-old Fahri Kaptan began his career as a carpenter at the age of 16, working as an apprentice for five years before opening his own workshop in the town of İznik.

While running his furniture business, a client once asked him to produce hand-carved pieces for stone houses, a request that sparked his curiosity and led him to learn the craft by watching online tutorials and experimenting on his own.

“I was tired of making the same models and colors of furniture,” Kaptan said. “When the idea of hand-carved designs came up, I hesitated at first. But once I started, I realized I could do it and I loved it. This is not something you learn by watching; you learn by doing.”

Over time, Kaptan’s workshop has grown into a small team of 10 people producing custom-made furniture.

Working mostly with pine, oak and walnut, the process starts by sketching a design. Carving tools are then used to bring the pattern to life before the finished piece is completed with painting and varnishing.

Kaptan’s work, shared on social media, now reaches customers across Türkiye as well as abroad.

He recently received orders from Belgium and Qatar, which he plans to ship in December.

“As more people discover our work, they recommend it to others,” Kaptan said. “We want to keep improving and create even more beautiful pieces.”

woodcarver,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
Erdoğan: We raise the bar in education every day

Erdoğan: We raise the bar in education every day
Vatican delegation visits Bursa ahead of Pope’s trip

Vatican delegation visits Bursa ahead of Pope’s trip
CHP leader probed for insulting president, prosecutor

CHP leader probed for 'insulting' president, prosecutor
Parliament delays panel meeting amid Öcalan visit debate

Parliament delays panel meeting amid Öcalan visit debate
6 journalists summoned over İmamoğlu reports as part of corruption probe

6 journalists summoned over İmamoğlu reports as part of corruption probe
Primary school stands out with 21 pairs of twins

Primary school stands out with 21 pairs of twins
Hamas thanks Türkiye for role in Gaza ceasefire

Hamas thanks Türkiye for role in Gaza ceasefire
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿