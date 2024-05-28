Burdur dialysis center shuts after patients get severely ill

Burdur dialysis center shuts after patients get severely ill

BURDUR
Burdur dialysis center shuts after patients get severely ill

A dialysis center within a state hospital in the southern province of Burdur was closed down on May 26 after patients fell seriously ill post-treatment, with 14 individuals needing intubation.

Hospital authorities reached out to all patients after some of them experienced deteriorating health following dialysis treatment.

Ambulances were dispatched for those in critical condition. The official patient count affected by the incident rose to 33, with 14 in serious condition requiring intubation.

As a precautionary measure, Burdur Governor’s Office ordered the immediate closure of the hospital's dialysis center. Investigations are currently underway, with both judicial and administrative authorities involved.

The cause of the mass illness remains under investigation, but experts suspect a contamination issue. Initial assessments point toward a possible microbial or chemical intrusion into the sterile water system used during dialysis. Antifreeze is a leading suspect, potentially leaking from the hospital's cooling system and mixing with the dialysis water supply.

"Complaints arise when there's chemical or microbial contamination in the water system or malfunctions in its mechanisms. Additionally, food given during dialysis might contribute to these symptoms,” a nephrology specialist said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry regulated the number of dialysis centers, maintaining a ratio of patients to devices that has not necessitated an increase in centers over the past two years.

A circular issued in November 2022 encouraged home hemodialysis, promoting personalized treatments that improve patient quality of life.

According to the Dialysis Data System, 67,129 patients are monitored across 938 dialysis centers nationwide. Home hemodialysis currently serves 1,352 patients in 90 centers across 31 of the country's 81 provinces.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

    Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

  2. Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

    Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

  3. Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

    Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

  4. Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

    Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

  5. Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

    Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax
Recommended
German pilots tour Türkiye in sporty planes

German pilots tour Türkiye in sporty planes
Endangered species encounter on Mount Cudi captured

Endangered species encounter on Mount Cudi captured
Samsun breads take top two spots on worlds best list

Samsun breads take top two spots on 'world's best' list
Shutterbugs capture stunning views from Nemrut peak

Shutterbugs capture stunning views from Nemrut peak
92 mln TL in fines imposed on polluting ships in Antalya

92 mln TL in fines imposed on polluting ships in Antalya
Istanbul Municipality opens course to support women drivers

Istanbul Municipality opens course to support women drivers
WORLD Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Israel has allegedly conducted a nearly decade-long campaign to obstruct the International Criminal Court (ICC) from issuing arrest warrants against its leaders, according to the Guardian.

ECONOMY Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

A minimum corporate tax will be applied to global companies operating in Türkiye that have not been subject to taxation due to not having headquarters in the country, generating a significant inflow of resources for Türkiye.
SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿