British state minister due in Turkey for 3-day visit

  • June 27 2021 09:54:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A U.K. minister from Foreign Office is set to pay a three-day visit to Turkey, an official statement said on June 26.

Wendy Morton, U.K. minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas, "will be visiting Ankara and Hatay which hosts the UN cross-border aid operations to Syria" on June 27-29, according to the statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

She will also meet Faruk Kaymakci, Turkish deputy minister of foreign affairs and director for EU affairs, on Monday.

"During the meeting, bilateral relations, bilateral cooperation on regional and global issues including climate change and Turkey-EU and the United Kingdom-EU relations will be discussed," the statement added.

