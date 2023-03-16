Brazilian footballers fall victim to crypto scam

Brazilian footballers fall victim to crypto scam

SAO PAULO
Brazilian footballers fall victim to crypto scam

Alamy Photo

Three Brazilian footballers, including Nottingham Forest midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, say they have fallen victim to a multi-million-dollar cryptocurrency scam, according to local media reports.

Scarpa, his former teammate Mayke at Sao Paulo club Palmeiras, and Willian Bigode of Rio de Janeiro club Fluminense all claim to have lost huge sums to a crypto firm called Xland, which promised investors returns of up to 5 percent a month on their money, according to the reports.

“I’ve always seen stupid people fall victim to pyramid schemes and scams. Finding myself in a situation like that is horrible,” Scarpa, 29, said in a WhatsApp audio message aired Sunday by Brazil’s biggest broadcaster, TV Globo.

Scarpa, who was named Brazilian league player of the year in 2022, and 30-year-old defender Mayke filed complaints with police in November, shortly after winning the league title with Palmeiras.

Scarpa says he invested 6.3 million reais ($1.2 million) in Xland. Mayke says he invested around 4 million reais ($762,000).

Both say they were persuaded to invest in the company by Willian Bigode, a former Palmeiras teammate.

But Bigode, 36, says he is also a victim.

Brasilia-based Xland denied running a pyramid scheme and said it would pay back its clients.

It said it had suffered huge losses from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which declared bankruptcy in November.

 

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Death toll rises to 15 in flood disaster

Death toll rises to 15 in flood disaster
LATEST NEWS

  1. Death toll rises to 15 in flood disaster

    Death toll rises to 15 in flood disaster

  2. Turkic states hold key position in Europe’s energy security: Erdoğan

    Turkic states hold key position in Europe’s energy security: Erdoğan

  3. Russia signals ending grain deal if problems remain

    Russia signals ending grain deal if problems remain

  4. US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone

    US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone

  5. Türkiye does not recognize Russian annexation of Crimea: Ministry

    Türkiye does not recognize Russian annexation of Crimea: Ministry
Recommended
Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment

Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment
3,350 houses sold to foreigners in Türkiye in February

3,350 houses sold to foreigners in Türkiye in February
Meta axes another 10,000 jobs in new round of cuts

Meta axes another 10,000 jobs in new round of cuts
Togg unveils price, to start receiving orders

Togg unveils price, to start receiving orders
Earthquake rubble threatens agriculture in region

Earthquake rubble threatens agriculture in region
IMF sets stage to disburse new round of $5.3 bln to Argentina

IMF sets stage to disburse new round of $5.3 bln to Argentina
WORLD US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone

The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.

ECONOMY Brazilian footballers fall victim to crypto scam

Brazilian footballers fall victim to crypto scam

Three Brazilian footballers, including Nottingham Forest midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, say they have fallen victim to a multi-million-dollar cryptocurrency scam, according to local media reports.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces tough task to advance

Fenerbahçe faces tough task to advance

Fenerbahçe will have a tough task in hand to advance to the quarterfinals of the Europa League when it hosts Sevilla on March 16 in the second leg.