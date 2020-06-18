Bomb planted in truck kills 4 civilians in Şırnak

ŞIRNAK

At least four laborers in southeastern Turkey died on June 17 when their pickup truck exploded, said officials.

The vehicle was carrying fuel for roadwork in Şınak province when the blast occurred, the governorate said in a statement.

The incident was an act of terrorism by the PKK, it announced later.

PKK terrorists had planted bombs on the roadside which were triggered as the truck was passing by, the statement added.

The governorate also shared the names of the deceased in its statement.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.