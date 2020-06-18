Bomb planted in truck kills 4 civilians in Şırnak

  • June 18 2020 09:29:41

Bomb planted in truck kills 4 civilians in Şırnak

ŞIRNAK
Bomb planted in truck kills 4 civilians in Şırnak

At least four laborers in southeastern Turkey died on June 17 when their pickup truck exploded, said officials.

The vehicle was carrying fuel for roadwork in Şınak province when the blast occurred, the governorate said in a statement.

The incident was an act of terrorism by the PKK, it announced later. 

PKK terrorists had planted bombs on the roadside which were triggered as the truck was passing by, the statement added.

The governorate also shared the names of the deceased in its statement.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Şırnak,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

    Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

  2. Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

    Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

  3. Masks mandatory in Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa with new measures

    Masks mandatory in Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa with new measures

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,861, daily cases steady over 1,400

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,861, daily cases steady over 1,400

  5. High-level Turkish delegation pays visit to Libya

    High-level Turkish delegation pays visit to Libya
Recommended
Bionic arm helps guide cling to life

Bionic arm helps guide cling to life   
Turkey assessing damages from earthquake

Turkey assessing damages from earthquake
Fox pays visits to its foster family in Central Anatolian province

Fox pays visits to its foster family in Central Anatolian province
Volunteer university students offer free online lessons

Volunteer university students offer free online lessons
Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea

Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea
Electric vehicles to hit roads in car-free Prince’s Islands

Electric vehicles to hit roads in car-free Prince’s Islands
WORLD Fresh virus outbreak hinders Beijing’s return to normal

Fresh virus outbreak hinders Beijing’s return to normal

A fresh coronavirus outbreak in Beijing has hampered the Chinese capital’s hesitant return to normality, rekindling fears for the economy as some businesses grind to a halt and consumers stay away.
ECONOMY Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

In the post-coronavirus period, Turkey has its eyes on becoming the center of supply chains and travel routes taking advantage from an ever-rising profile in the international arena, the country's vice president said on June 17. 
SPORTS Istanbul to host 2021 UEFA Champions League final instead of 2020

Istanbul to host 2021 UEFA Champions League final instead of 2020

The 2019-2020 Champions League, suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be completed in a ’Final Eight’ in Lisbon in August instead of Istanbul, UEFA said on June 17.