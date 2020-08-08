Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to film his movie in Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey will be set for the remake of U.S. film Forrest Gump by India’s international actor Aamir Khan, the Culture and Tourism Ministry said on Aug. 7.

The Bollywood superstar will complete the remaining half of his film Laal Singh Chaddh, a remake of 1994 U.S. comedy-drama stared by Tom Hanks in Turkey as shooting in India has been mired down due to the coronavirus outbreak, the ministry said in a statement.

As the 55-year-old star had the opportunity to see over the potential of Turkey on the film industry with its technical infrastructure, advanced facilities on cinema and its workforce capacity during his recent visits, Khan decided to move to his new film to Turkey, the statement read.

In August, the star actor and his crew will be in Turkey with the support of the Turkish ministry for preparatory works to shoot the movie in the country.

Turkey will host prominent figures of Indian cinema for the filming which is scheduled to begin in October and last for about 40 days.

The star of Dangal, 3 Idiots, and PK, Khan will be acting together with his co-star from the blockbuster movie 3 Idiots, famous actress Kareena Kapoor in the new film.

Advait Chandan, known for his movie Secret Superstar, will be the director of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is both produced and starred by Khan.

Khan, who came to Turkey on a special invitation from the Culture and Tourism Ministry to promote his film Superstar in 2017, had received great interest in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.