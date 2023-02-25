BOJ’s next chief: Monetary easing is appropriate

BOJ’s next chief: Monetary easing is appropriate

TOKYO
BOJ’s next chief: Monetary easing is appropriate

The Bank of Japan’s long-standing monetary easing policies are “appropriate,” its next governor Kazuo Ueda told parliament on Feb. 24, suggesting no sudden changes to the bank’s stance when he takes the helm in April.

Under current boss Karuhiko Kuroda, the bank has unleashed a raft of extraordinary ultra-loose policies, from a negative interest rate to spending vast sums on government bonds, in a bid to boost the sluggish economy.

It has stuck with these measures over the past year, despite pressure to join the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in aggressively hiking interest rates to tackle soaring inflation.

Ueda, an economics professor, told lawmakers that he saw the “continuation of monetary easing as appropriate,” warning of high levels of uncertainty in financial markets and the global economy.

“It is necessary to keep monetary easing to support the economy and create an environment where companies can raise wages,” he said in his first public address since being nominated by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
His comments came as data on Feb. 24 showed consumer prices surged 4.2 percent last month, their fastest pace since September 1981 and more than double the bank’s two percent goal.

The figure was fueled in part by higher energy bills, while the contrast between Fed tightening and the BoJ’s easing has driven the yen down against the dollar, making foreign goods more expensive in Japan.

But because the price hikes are not driven by demand or steady wage increases the bank views them as temporary, and as such no reason to abandon its easing policies.

“These cost-push factors will likely ebb in the future, and inflation in consumer prices will likely drop below two percent towards the middle of the next fiscal year,” which runs from April 2023 to March 2024, Ueda said.

However, major Japanese companies including Toyota, Nintendo and Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing have recently announced substantial wage increases, a rarity in a country where pay has long been stagnant.

While Ueda gave no timeframe for any policy tweaks Friday, he did say that if the conditions for sustainable two percent inflation come into view, “then we will make a step toward normalization” of monetary policy.

The 71-year-old Ueda has a PhD in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is seen as a good communicator who prefers cautious reflection over abrupt action.

The prime minister nominated him last week to replace Kuroda, who is stepping down after a decade in the job. Ueda is expected to be easily approved in parliament, where the ruling coalition commands a healthy majority.

He served on the BoJ’s policy board between 1998 and 2005 but faces a tough job as chair, with analysts calling the bank’s easy-money policies unsustainable in the long term.

“We believe that Ueda’s team will transform current policy framework eventually,” UBS economists Masamichi Adachi and Go Kurihara said in a note after the nomination.

“However, the timing and specific process are hard to predict, especially when the U.S. economy may slide into a recession.”

WORLD Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

    Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

  2. Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

    Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

  3. One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

    One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

  4. Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

    Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

  5. Flamboyant art icon Warhol pops up in Saudi Arabia

    Flamboyant art icon Warhol pops up in Saudi Arabia
Recommended
Boeing suspends 787 deliveries again

Boeing suspends 787 deliveries again
Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’
Negative GDP revision adds to German recession fears

Negative GDP revision adds to German recession fears
World Bank hopes to select new chief by May

World Bank hopes to select new chief by May
Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth
Short-time working allowance for earthquake zone

Short-time working allowance for earthquake zone
WORLD Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow fell in southern California on Feb. 24, as the first blizzard in a generation pounded the hills around Los Angeles, with heavy rains threatening flooding in other places.
ECONOMY Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Policymakers of the Group of 20 leading economies should focus on helping the world’s most vulnerable people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Feb. 24 as top-level financial talks kicked off in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru.
SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.