Bodrum to host jazz festival in September

  • August 11 2020 07:00:00

MUĞLA
The International Bodrum Jazz festival will be held between Sept. 1 and 9 with the support of the Jazz Association and Muğla Metropolitan Municipality.

September was chosen for the event because July and August were already high season in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Bodrum district and organizers wanted to bring an activity at the end of the tourist season.

A significant part of the festival events, the theme of which is “Just the Two of Us”, will take place in historical Bodrum Castle and Dibeklihan, a venue known as the culture and arts village, this year.

Maximum social distance and hygiene rules will be applied very strictly both on the stage and in the seating areas, taking into account the circulars issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The festival will take place with the corporate support of Bodrum Municipality, Turkey’s Naval Forces Command, Israeli Embassy to Ankara and Europe Jazz Network.

Artworks consisting of designs made by Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University students for the festival will also be exhibited at the event.

Meanwhile, it was announced that the tickets were available on the internet as of yesterday.

The festival program will be announced at a later date.

