US 'strongly' condemns Ankara terror attack

WASHINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken “strongly” condemned a fatal terror attack Wednesday against the Ankara headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) that killed at least five people and injured 19.

"The United States stands with our Ally Türkiye and strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," Blinken wrote on X.

Meanwhile, White House's National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby extended Washington's thoughts to "the victims of the horrible terror attack in Ankara, Türkiye."

"This morning, our prayers are with all of those affected and their families, and of course, also the people of Turkey at this very difficult time," he told reporters at a briefing.

"Turkish authorities, as they said it, are investigating this as a possible terrorist attack, and while we don't yet know the motive or who is exactly behind it, we strongly condemn this act of violence," he added.

Global condemnation follows terrorist attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday offered condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over a terrorist attack in the capital Ankara that has taken the lives of five people.

In Kazan, Russia, speaking on the sidelines of a BRICS group summit Erdoğan is attending as a guest, Putin said: "Dear Mr. President, dear colleagues, we are very glad to welcome you to Kazan. But before we start work, I would like to express my condolences in connection with the terrorist attack. Media reports are coming in about the terrorist attack in Türkiye.”

Putin added that Russia condemns any manifestations of terrorism.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a message of condolence to Erdoğan following the terrorist attack.



In the message, Aliyev stated that they were deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries in the attack and said, “I strongly condemn this treacherous act of terrorism, I express my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of the victims, and I wish healing to the wounded."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres strongly condemned the terrorist attack on TUSAŞ.

Expressing his deepest condolences to the victims and their families, Gutteres wished a speedy recovery to the wounded and expressed the United Nations' solidarity with the people and government of Türkiye.

NATO chief Mark Rutte also offered the alliance's backing to Türkiye in a call with Erdoğan.

"I just spoke with (President) Erdoğan about the terror attack in Ankara. My message was clear: NATO stands with Türkiye," Rutte wrote on X, using the country's official Turkish name.

The European Union also condemned a deadly terrorist attack, the bloc's top diplomat said.

"Today, the headquarters of a Turkish aviation company in Ankara was attacked by terrorists, resulting in deaths and injuries. We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms. The EU expresses solidarity with Turkiye in this difficult time," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on X, using the country's official Turkish name.

The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, condemned the attack as well, offering his condolences.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with Türkiye and the Turkish people against terrorism. Macron made a statement in French and Turkish on his X account.

Pakistani President Asif Zardari expressed solidarity with the government and people of Türkiye, according to an official statement.

“Pakistan stood in full solidarity with the Turkish brothers and sisters in this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this cowardly attack, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he added.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer “strongly” condemned the attack, saying: “Terrorism and violence have no place in our society.”

The Qatari Foreign Ministry reaffirmed that country's firm stance of “rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives or reasons, and expresses its full solidarity and support for Türkiye in all measures it takes to maintain security and stability.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ismail Bekayi stated in a written statement that they strongly condemned the terrorist attack.



Expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack as well as the Turkish people and government, Bekayi wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.



“Algeria strongly condemns this terrorist attack that targeted the Turkish Aerospace Industries,” the Algerian presidency said in a statement.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation, reaffirming the country's "solidarity with Türkiye during this tragic incident.”

It stressed Amman's “firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, particularly those targeting civilians and undermining stability.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and emphasized its "strong condemnation of any terrorist acts that threaten the security and stability of the Republic of Türkiye."

The Saudi Embassy in Türkiye expressed the Kingdom's "condemnation of the disgraceful terrorist attack that targeted TUSAS, which resulted in casualties."

Germany also condemned what it called a "horrific terrorist attack". A foreign ministry spokeswoman described the attack as "deeply shocking" and said Germany condemns "all forms of terrorism in the strongest possible terms".

Somalia's Foreign Ministry expressed statement on “heinous” terrorist attack.



“This cowardly act is not just an attack on Türkiye, but a threat to global peace and security. Somalia, having faced similar challenges, empathizes with Türkiye,” they said in the statement.

Canada’s Embassy in Türkiye released a similar statement of strong condemnation, adding that Ottowa stands with Türkiye, “our friend and ally, at this difficult time.”

Calling the attack “despicable, the chief of British intelligence service MI6 also condemned the attack.

“I extend my condolences to the families of the martyrs and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Richard Moore said on X.