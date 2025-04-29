Blackcaps ringed in Ankara captured in Lebanon and Israel

Blackcaps ringed in Ankara captured in Lebanon and Israel

ANKARA
Blackcaps ringed in Ankara captured in Lebanon and Israel

Blackcaps (Sylvia atricapilla) that were banded at the Eymir Bird Ringing Station in Ankara during the fall migration seasons of 2022 and 2023 have recently been recaptured at stations in Lebanon and Israel.

Bird ringing activities in Türkiye continue actively at key migration points, including Cernek (Samsun), Aras (Iğdır), Eymir (Ankara), Boğazkent (Antalya) and several stations in Istanbul. As temperatures rise and birds begin their spring migrations, Eymir has seen a surge in activity.

Operated for eight years in collaboration with Ankara University, Middle East Technical University (METU), and the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, with support from the Ornithological Society of the Middle East, the Eymir Station has so far ringed more than 15,000 birds of 95 different species. After undergoing health checks, the birds are fitted with uniquely numbered rings and released, allowing scientists to track their migration routes.

Within this program, a blackcap ringed in fall 2022 was found approximately 712 kilometers away in Lebanon, while another ringed in fall 2023 was recaptured around 873 kilometers away in Israel.

Associate Professor Arzu Gürsoy Ergen from Ankara University’s Faculty of Science told the state-run Anadolu Agency that although sudden changes in temperature can temporarily affect migration, Eymir remains an important stopover site where birds can rest, feed and regain energy during their long journeys. “In a metropolitan city like Ankara, Eymir serves as an oasis for birds, offering safety and fresh food sources like insects and berries,” Ergen said.

Highlighting the scientific importance of bird ringing, Ergen explained that the birds are carefully caught, their species identified, and data such as wing and tail measurements, weight and fat levels are recorded before they are safely released back into nature.

“Thanks to ringing, we gain valuable information about where birds migrate, how long they live, when they return, and how climate conditions impact them,” she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says
LATEST NEWS

  1. 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

    60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

  2. Greek top diplomat meets Orthodox community in Istanbul

    Greek top diplomat meets Orthodox community in Istanbul

  3. Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria

    Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria

  4. Labor Day marked with marches as workers voice demands across Türkiye

    Labor Day marked with marches as workers voice demands across Türkiye

  5. Türkiye inks defense industry specification deal with UK

    Türkiye inks defense industry specification deal with UK
Recommended
US director Payne to head Venice Film Fest jury

US director Payne to head Venice Film Fest jury
Venice Architecture Biennale to open on May 10

Venice Architecture Biennale to open on May 10
Osman Hamdi Bey painting sells for 1 mln pounds

Osman Hamdi Bey painting sells for 1 mln pounds
Gipsy Kings to perform on Turkish stages

Gipsy Kings to perform on Turkish stages
US streamer embraces Gallic heroes

US streamer embraces Gallic heroes
Beyoncé kicks off Cowboy Carter tour in LA

Beyoncé kicks off Cowboy Carter tour in LA
Cappadocia’s ceramic legacy to feature in top Japanese magazine

Cappadocia’s ceramic legacy to feature in top Japanese magazine
WORLD 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

In a diplomatic first, Turkish and Greek Cypriots did not discuss a federal model during their latest informal meeting in Geneva under the U.N. auspices, Turkish diplomatic sources have stressed, calling this a new stage in efforts for the resolution of the problem on the island that marks its 60th anniversary.
ECONOMY Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by representatives of Turkish contracting companies, has paid a visit to Libya to discuss bilateral ties.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿