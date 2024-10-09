Binance Blockchain Week to keep 'Momentum' in Web3

Binance, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is gearing up for its sixth edition of Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai, following the success of last year's Istanbul meet-up.

The event, scheduled for Oct. 30-31, will revolve around the theme of “Momentum.”

It promises to dive deep into the current blockchain landscape, its challenges and the future trajectory of the industry, the organizers of the event said in a statement.

One of the standout speakers at the event will be Jeremy Allaire, CEO and co-founder of Circle, a key player in enabling businesses to leverage stablecoins and public blockchains for payment solutions.

Another notable figure is Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, who will share insights on Dubai’s technological innovations.

The event will feature a broad mix of industry executives, traders, entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, and visionaries, all coming together to discuss blockchain’s future and Web3 developments.

In a first for Binance Blockchain Week, several top leaders from Binance will take the stage, including its Co-founder He Yi and CEO Richard Teng.

“This year’s impressive speaker lineup will bring together a wealth of knowledge and perspectives that will inspire new conversations and fuel the industry's progress,” Teng said.

Binance Blockchain Week 2024 is set to tackle crucial industry issues, such as preserving cryptocurrency’s core values, fostering positive change, and navigating evolving regulations.

Rachel Conlan, Binance’s CMO, noted the UAE's rise as a global crypto hub and highlighted how the event will reflect on industry achievements and inspire future advancements.

