Bill Cosby ordered to pay $19m over sex abuse claim

Bill Cosby ordered to pay $19m over sex abuse claim

LOS ANGELES
Bill Cosby ordered to pay $19m over sex abuse claim

A woman who said she was drugged and sexually assaulted by veteran U.S. entertainer Bill Cosby was awarded more than $19 million on Monday after a civil hearing in California.

Donna Motsinger said she was working as a waitress more than 50 years ago when the performer began to target her.

The hearing in Santa Monica was told how the comedian had initially come into the restaurant where the now-84-year-old Motsinger worked.

One day when he picked her up in his limousine, Cosby gave her a glass of wine and what she thought was an aspirin.

She began slipping in and out of consciousness and the next thing she knew she was waking up at home, wearing only her underwear.

"She knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby," the suit said.

Attorneys said Cosby, 88, did not remember any sexual contact with Motsinger, but that any that had occurred had been consensual.

The jury took three days to deliver its verdict, ordering Cosby to pay $19.3 million, a figure that could increase if they add punitive damages.

The case was heard in the same courthouse where a 2022 jury ordered Cosby to pay $500,000 in damages to Judy Huth after finding that he had molested her in 1975 when she was just 16 years old.

The man formerly known as "America's Dad" was jailed in Pennsylvania for drugging and molesting a woman in a separate criminal case in 2018, but was freed in 2021 when his conviction was overturned on a technicality.

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