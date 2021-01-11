Biden team wants better ties: Turkish presidential spokesperson

  • January 11 2021 09:56:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition team wants to develop a good relationship with Ankara, Turkey's presidential spokesman has said.

“Biden, while he served as [Barack] Obama's vice president, came to Turkey four times and knows the region. Our contacts with the transition team so far are very positive,” İbrahim Kalın told Turkish broadcaster, CNN Turk, on Jan. 10. 

"They say they want to develop good relations with Turkey and turn a new page," Kalın added.

He underlined that there were three main outstanding issues between Ankara and Washington, namely the US' support for the YPG/PKK terror group in Syria since the previous Obama administration, as well as its complacency against
FETÖ and F-35 embargo against Turkey.

Kalın said that if steps are taken on these three areas, the two countries could turn a new page in their relations.

During the interview, Kalın also spoke against a recent mandatory update by popular messaging app WhatsApp's privacy rules. Expressing support for widespread backlash against the Facebook-owned smartphone application, he said he would likely delete it from his own device.

Pivoting to the state of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, he noted that there had been a drop in case and fatality numbers. "This isn't enough. The vaccination process needs to start," he said, adding that current precautions to curb the virus, including a weeknight and full weekend curfew would remain in place "for a while."

He also stressed that Turkey hoped for positive developments in its relations with Greece, adding that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had an amicable phone conversation with the head of the European Commission and that two EU presidents would visit Turkey at the end of the month.

Kalın added that Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu would soon go to Brussels.

"There is a favorable ground there to create a positive atmosphere. I can say that work on this will give good results soon," he stressed.

WORLD Indonesia intensifies search for crashed planes black boxes

Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes

The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified on Jan. 11 to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate down in October

Unemployment rate down in October

The unemployment rate in Turkey was 12.7% in October, falling 0.7 percentage points year-on-year, the country's statistical institute announced on Jan. 11. 

SPORTS Hatayspor end Beşiktaşs 5-match winning run

Hatayspor end Beşiktaş's 5-match winning run

Beşiktaş had a 2-2 draw with Atakaş Hatayspor in a Jan. 10 Turkish Süper Lig match as the Istanbul club's five-match winning streak ended.