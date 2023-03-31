Beatles photos shot by Paul McCartney unveiled

Beatles photos shot by Paul McCartney unveiled

LONDON
Beatles photos shot by Paul McCartney unveiled

A U.K. art gallery has released a handful of previously unseen photographs taken by Paul McCartney, ahead of a major display later this year showcasing how he captured Beatlemania through his own lens.

The National Portrait Gallery unveiled the five photos from an archive of more than 250 images shot by McCartney between November 1963 and February 1964 which will feature in its exhibition opening in late June. They include black-and-white self-portraits shot in a mirror in Paris, John Lennon also in the French capital, George Harrison wearing sunglasses in Miami Beach, and Ringo Starr in London.

The exhibition, “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes Of The Storm,” will run for from June 28 to mark the gallery’s reopening after three years of refurbishments.

Curators have drawn from more than 250 photographs in McCartney’s personal archive, taken on his Pentax camera, as the so-called Fab Four were being propelled to global stardom.

McCartney called their exhibition “humbling yet also astonishing.”

McCartney approached the gallery in 2020 about staging a display after stumbling across the images, which he thought were lost. They chronicle a critical period in the evolution of the band. National Portrait Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan said the exhibition will give people a sense of what Beatlemania looked and felt like “for the four pairs of eyes that lived and witnessed it first-hand.”

An accompanying book of photographs and reflections will be published on June 13.

Beatles,

TÜRKIYE Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

  2. Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

    Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

  3. İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

    İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

  4. Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

    Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

  5. First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time

    First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time
Recommended
Paulo Coelho shares photo of Turkish shepherd

Paulo Coelho shares photo of Turkish shepherd
‘Invisible Cities’ at Anna Laudel Istanbul

‘Invisible Cities’ at Anna Laudel Istanbul
Take your eyes off your mobile phone, says inventor

Take your eyes off your mobile phone, says inventor
Astronomers discover one of biggest black holes ever recorded

Astronomers discover one of biggest black holes ever recorded
Ukrainian rock band to perform in Istanbul

Ukrainian rock band to perform in Istanbul
Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour

Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour
WORLD Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia's security service arrested an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release.

ECONOMY Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Vernon Hollingsworth grew up in Florida among his family’s orange trees, recently ravaged by a double whammy of disease and a hurricane that have sent juice prices spiraling and left farmers blinking in disbelief.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”