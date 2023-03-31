Beatles photos shot by Paul McCartney unveiled

LONDON

A U.K. art gallery has released a handful of previously unseen photographs taken by Paul McCartney, ahead of a major display later this year showcasing how he captured Beatlemania through his own lens.

The National Portrait Gallery unveiled the five photos from an archive of more than 250 images shot by McCartney between November 1963 and February 1964 which will feature in its exhibition opening in late June. They include black-and-white self-portraits shot in a mirror in Paris, John Lennon also in the French capital, George Harrison wearing sunglasses in Miami Beach, and Ringo Starr in London.

The exhibition, “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes Of The Storm,” will run for from June 28 to mark the gallery’s reopening after three years of refurbishments.

Curators have drawn from more than 250 photographs in McCartney’s personal archive, taken on his Pentax camera, as the so-called Fab Four were being propelled to global stardom.

McCartney called their exhibition “humbling yet also astonishing.”

McCartney approached the gallery in 2020 about staging a display after stumbling across the images, which he thought were lost. They chronicle a critical period in the evolution of the band. National Portrait Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan said the exhibition will give people a sense of what Beatlemania looked and felt like “for the four pairs of eyes that lived and witnessed it first-hand.”

An accompanying book of photographs and reflections will be published on June 13.