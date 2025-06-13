Beach Boy Brian Wilson, surf rock poet, dies at 82

LOS ANGELES

Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys co-founder who masterminded the group's wild popularity and soundtracked the California dream, has died, his family announced on June 11. He was 82.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now," read the statement published on Wilson's social media accounts.

"We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world."

The pop visionary crafted hits whose success rivaled The Beatles throughout the 1960s: between 1962 and 1966 a seemingly inexhaustible string of feel-good hits including "Surfin' USA," "I Get Around," "Fun, Fun, Fun" and "Surfer Girl" made the Beach Boys into America's biggest selling band.

But after five years of prodigious songwriting, in which he produced 200 odes to sun, surfing and suntanned girls, Wilson sank into a deep, drug-fueled depression for decades.

He would emerge 35 years later to complete the Beach Boys' unfinished album, "Smile," widely regarded as his masterpiece.

Born on June 20, 1942 in a Los Angeles suburb, music was a haven of safety and joy for Wilson after an upbringing in which he suffered abuse from his domineering father, who would go on to manage the group.

Music was Wilson's protection, as he gathered his brothers around a Hammond organ in the living room to teach them jazz and gospel harmonies.

The Beach Boys was a family affair. He formed the band with his two brothers Dennis and Carl, his cousin Mike Love and neighbor Al Jardine when he was 19, who just lived around the corner in Hawthorne.

Wilson did all the songwriting, arranging and sang and played bass guitar. His bandmates just had to sing in harmony.

Their first song "Surfin" in 1961 combined the rock styles of Chuck Berry and Little Richard and the preppy vocal harmonies of "The Four Freshmen."

By late 1962, there was hardly a teen who did not know them thanks to "Surfin' USA."

Last year Wilson's family successfully pursued a legal conservatorship following the death of his wife Melinda, with his longtime manager and publicist being put in charge of his affairs.

Wilson suffered a "major neurocognitive disorder," the judge said.

Wilson's seven children were consulted by the conservators regarding major health decisions as a stipulation of the agreement.