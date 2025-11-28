BASE brings together works by newly graduated artists

ISTANBUL

The 9th edition of BASE, which brings together works by newly graduated artists from Türkiye, has opened.

The event features works by 151 new graduates from 43 universities in 36 cities. The exhibition showcases around 200 works spanning painting, photography, ceramics, glass, sculpture, video, new media, graphic design and traditional Turkish arts.

Curated by Derya Yücel, BASE is structured around this year’s theme “Boundaries/Possibilities.”

Open to visitors free of charge, BASE hosts five simultaneous exhibitions in addition to the 2025 graduates’ show.

“BASELECTED 2025” presents a snapshot of recent contemporary art production by 65 artists who have taken part in various BASE editions since 2017.

Also, the exhibition “Guest Country Romania: A Look at Contemporary Art Production” will bring together around 80 works by 13 young Romanian artists who graduated in the past decade.

“Take Good Care of Your World” features a selection of recent works by 15 ceramic artists focusing on social and environmental issues and exploring pathways toward a sustainable future.

The exhibition area of the Bir Adım Var Foundation also showcases works by 12 young women artists supported by the foundation. As a public supporter, İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Culture Inc. will also take part with İBB Taksim Sanat and İstanbul Kitapçısı.

BASE will remain open to visitors through Nov. 30 at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Istanbul Block B.