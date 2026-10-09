Basalt columns in eastern Türkiye emerge as new route for climbers

KARS

Climbers stand at the base of basalt columns in Kars.

Basalt columns formed 6 to 7 million years ago in the eastern province of Kars have become a new route for climbers and nature enthusiasts following their inclusion in academic literature.

The pentagonal and hexagonal prisms took shape during the Late Miocene epoch as cooling lava surfaced near Karagüney village in the Kağızman district. The distinct formations gained wider attention after being published in the Journal of Social, Humanities and Administrative Sciences, bringing them into the scientific literature.

Sitting at an altitude of 1,890 meters, the columns now draw outdoor sports enthusiasts and climbers from Kars and the neighboring province of Iğdır to the region. Their natural appearance and geological structure have made the site a new stop on climbing routes in the area.

Ali Öztürk, a member of the Iğdır Mountain Safari Club, said the geological structure offers a visually striking route for visitors.

“The columns have a very beautiful appearance. We came here with a 10-person team, made an exploration and created a new route,” he said.

Öztürk said climbers continue to chart new paths in the surrounding area and advised outdoor enthusiasts to see the basalt structures.

Amateur climber Hakan Duman said they had added the geological formation area to their routes and invited all climbers to see it.

Basalt columns form when volcanic lava cools and contracts, creating polygonal structures. The Kars formations emerged as lava cooled after surfacing near Karagüney village during the Late Miocene. The columns are found in a limited area at about 1,890 meters above sea level, where their pentagonal and hexagonal shapes are visible across the formation.