Bahçeli: PKK leader should assume key role in anti-terror bid

ANKARA

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Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan should assume the role of a coordinator in advancing the “terror-free Türkiye” project.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Bahçeli said the initiative is running on a legal basis following the adoption of the framework law.

“The terror-free Türkiye project has become a state policy. Its fields of activity are well-defined. Works are ongoing and, to this end, certain institutions should be established within the framework of the law,” Bahçeli said.

A high-level oversight committee tasked with running the campaign decided to establish four subcommittees in a recent meeting: the Judicial and Legal Affairs Coordination Subcommittee, the Monitoring and Assessment Subcommittee, the Social Cohesion and Integration Subcommittee, and the Disarmament and Strategic Coordination Subcommittee.

Bahçeli said Öcalan should be given the role of a coordinator for advancing the political process.

“There is no turning back in the fight against terrorism. Every person who loves this country must act with a spirit of brotherhood. As the MHP, our word is our bond. We stand behind whatever we have said. There is also no turning back for us,” he stated.

Launched in late 2024 by a statement by Bahçeli, the anti-terror bid stipulates the full disarmament and dissolution of PKK. In case all the weapons are laid down and the disarmament process is completed, the framework law will take effect and postpone legal procedures against certain members of the terror group for five to 10 years.