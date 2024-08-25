Authorities probe false rumors about Şimşek’s resignation

ISTANBUL
Turkish authorities are investigating social media posts that falsely claimed that Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek had resigned.

Last week rumors emerged alleging that Şimşek intended to tender his resignation but was pursued to remain in office.

The Capital Markets Board (SPK) said on Aug. 24 that it had launched investigations into social media accounts that circulated rumors about Şimşek’s resignation.

“Investigations were initiated into social media accounts that mislead stock market investors and caused them to suffer losses on the last trading day of the week, through unfounded claims about Şimşek,” SPK said in a statement.

On Aug. 23, the main stock exchange index, the BIST-100, fell 2.6 percent.

The chief prosecutor’s office in Ankara launched a separate investigation, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced in an interview with private broadcaster CNN Türk.

Those are deliberate allegations that target the Turkish economy and aim to undermine the government, Tunç said.

Late on Aug. 23, Şimşek took to social media to respond to the rumors.

“Apparently the official statements were not enough, let me write here too,” Şimşek said in a post on X.

“I did not resign. The scenarios being circulated [regarding his resignation] are not true,” the minister wrote.

The economic management works with a team spirit, “we are aware of the great and difficult responsibility we have taken,” he said.

"Our economic stability and reform program is working successfully, and we have started to get the results we targeted,” Şimşek wrote.

“We always feel the strong support of our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] during this difficult process,” Şimşek said.

