Austrian court rules to extradite Turkish businessman to Turkey

  • August 30 2021 23:41:40

Austrian court rules to extradite Turkish businessman to Turkey

ISTANBUL-Reuters
Austrian court rules to extradite Turkish businessman to Turkey

An Austrian court has ruled to extradite a Turkish businessman to Turkey where he is being investigated for money laundering charges, his lawyer Murat Volkan Dülger said on Aug. 30.

The businessman, Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, additionally is facing charges of conspiring to commit money laundering and wire fraud in the United States, which also is seeking his extradition.

"Wels court decided on Aug. 25 for my client to be extradited to Turkey. The evaluation of the extradition request by the United States is still ongoing," Dulger said in a statement on Twitter.

Korkmaz was detained in June in a town about 260 km (160 miles) from Vienna and Turkey had initiated an extradition process with Austrian authorities.

Korkmaz fled from Turkey in early December 2020 amid investigations carried out by Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) into Korkmaz’s companies over money laundering allegations.

 

Australia,

TURKEY Austrian court rules to extradite Turkish businessman to Turkey

Austrian court rules to extradite Turkish businessman to Turkey

MOST POPULAR

  1. Victory Day and establishment of the Turkish Republic

    Victory Day and establishment of the Turkish Republic

  2. Turkey to build crescent-star shaped combined military HQs in Ankara

    Turkey to build crescent-star shaped combined military HQs in Ankara

  3. Nation marks Independence War victory

    Nation marks Independence War victory

  4. Majority backs COVID-19 restrictions for unvaccinated, study shows

    Majority backs COVID-19 restrictions for unvaccinated, study shows

  5. Ministry to monitor ‘effects’ of K-Pop on young Turks

    Ministry to monitor ‘effects’ of K-Pop on young Turks
Recommended
Turkey may consider future request to run Kabul airport: Defense chief

Turkey may consider future request to run Kabul airport: Defense chief

Turkey cannot take new refugee burden, foreign minister says

Turkey cannot take new refugee burden, foreign minister says
Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan
Turkey calls on EU to be sensitive toward migrant burden-sharing

Turkey calls on EU to be sensitive toward migrant burden-sharing
Germanys Maas due in Turkey for official visit

Germany's Maas due in Turkey for official visit
Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss developments in Afghanistan

Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss developments in Afghanistan
WORLD Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers and school staff should be among the groups prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations so that schools in Europe and Central Asia can stay open, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef said on Aug. 30.

ECONOMY Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

Another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been added to the inventory of the Turkish security forces.

SPORTS Turkish athletes bag medals at 2020 Paralympics

Turkish athletes bag medals at 2020 Paralympics

Turkey's Abdullah Öztürk clinched a gold medal in table tennis at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 30.