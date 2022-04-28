Australian inflation hits 20-year high

  • April 28 2022 07:00:00

Australian inflation hits 20-year high

SYDNEY
Australian inflation hits 20-year high

Australia’s annual inflation rate hit 5.1 percent in the March quarter, the highest recorded since 2001, according to official data released yesterday.

The jump in consumer prices, driven by fuel and housing costs, was even higher than analyst expectations and has increased speculation that Australia’s central bank may raise interest rates as early as next week.

It would be a bold move for the avowedly apolitical Reserve Bank of Australia, which would not want to be seen to be affecting the country’s current election campaign. The last time the RBA raised rates during an election period was in 2007.

Pressure is rising, however, after the United States, New Zealand and Canada increased their rates.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said yesterday that the inflation spike was due to price shocks beyond the government’s control, including supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“What these numbers do not take into account the full effect of is the halving of the fuel excise,” Frydenberg said.

The fuel tax cut was a key measure taken by the country’s conservative Liberal government to ease cost-of-living pressures, along with a one-off 250-dollar ($179) payment to millions of Australians that was sent out yesterday.

The cost of living has become a central issue in the Australian federal election campaign, due on May 21, as inflation outstrips the country’s relatively flat wage growth, which was at 2.3 percent annually in the December quarter.

Similarly, housing affordability has been hotly debated, with the country’s mean house price hitting 920,000 dollars ($659,000), and 1.2 million dollars in the most populous state of New South Wales, according to the statistics bureau.

Economy, Sydney, Inflation,

WORLD Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey lifts indoor mask mandate

    Turkey lifts indoor mask mandate

  2. Delivery time of 2nd S-400 system extended due to negotiations: Official

    Delivery time of 2nd S-400 system extended due to negotiations: Official

  3. Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

    Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

  4. DEVA Party says it will run in 2023 elections individually

    DEVA Party says it will run in 2023 elections individually

  5. Record number of WWI grenades found at construction site in Turkey

    Record number of WWI grenades found at construction site in Turkey
Recommended
Mercedes profits rise on higher prices

Mercedes profits rise on higher prices
Retail sector sees Eid shopping boom

Retail sector sees Eid shopping boom
EU court rejects Airbnb challenge to Brussels tax law

EU court rejects Airbnb challenge to Brussels tax law
IMF warns Asia facing ‘stagflationary outlook’

IMF warns Asia facing ‘stagflationary outlook’
HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent
Tourism revenues may exceed $35 billion target this year: Minister

Tourism revenues may exceed $35 billion target this year: Minister
WORLD Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel, which withdrew from the UN cultural agency UNESCO with the United States over alleged bias in 2019, has no objections to a US return, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Mercedes profits rise on higher prices

Mercedes profits rise on higher prices

German automaker Mercedes-Benz said yesterday that higher sales prices enabled it to lift its bottom line slightly in the first three months of the year, despite a shortage of semiconductors and fallout from the war in Ukraine.

SPORTS Population of Trabzon triples as football fans flock to city

Population of Trabzon triples as football fans flock to city

All eyes will be on the Black Sea province of Trabzon this weekend as the city’s 800,000 population has already been tripled with the local football team’s fans flocking to the region from various parts of the country and Europe to celebrate the upcoming Turkish Süper Lig trophy after 38 years, locals have said.