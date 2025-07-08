Australian actor Julian McMahon dies aged 56

SYDNEY

Australian actor Julian McMahon, known for his roles in television series "Charmed" and "Nip/Tuck," has died in the United States from cancer at the age of 56.

His wife, Kelly, announced his death on July 4 in a statement to the website Deadline.

Born in Sydney in 1968, McMahon initially worked as a model before moving to acting in television, first in Australia and later in the United States.

He made a name for himself playing Cole Turner, a demon in the fantasy television series "Charmed," which ran from 2000 to 2005.

"I'm heartbroken," series co-star Alyssa Milano wrote on Instagram after he died in Florida.

"Losing him feels unreal. Too soon. Too unfair. Rest, my friend. I'll carry your laugh with me," she added.

McMahon was nominated for an Emmy in 2005 for "Nip/Tuck" (2003-2010), another hit U.S. series, in which he played an unscrupulous plastic surgeon.

Producers Warner Bros. Television released a brief statement on Facebook paying tribute to his work on the series.

McMahon also appeared in a number of films, playing villain Doctor Doom in two films from the Fantastic Four superhero franchise.

More recently, he appeared alongside Nicolas Cage in "The Surfer," presented at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

His final screen appearance was in the Netflix whodunnit series "The Residence," released this year, in which he played the Australian prime minister.