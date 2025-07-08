Australian actor Julian McMahon dies aged 56

Australian actor Julian McMahon dies aged 56

SYDNEY
Australian actor Julian McMahon dies aged 56

Australian actor Julian McMahon, known for his roles in television series "Charmed" and "Nip/Tuck," has died in the United States from cancer at the age of 56.

His wife, Kelly, announced his death on July 4 in a statement to the website Deadline.

Born in Sydney in 1968, McMahon initially worked as a model before moving to acting in television, first in Australia and later in the United States.

He made a name for himself playing Cole Turner, a demon in the fantasy television series "Charmed," which ran from 2000 to 2005.

"I'm heartbroken," series co-star Alyssa Milano wrote on Instagram after he died in Florida.

"Losing him feels unreal. Too soon. Too unfair. Rest, my friend. I'll carry your laugh with me," she added.

McMahon was nominated for an Emmy in 2005 for "Nip/Tuck" (2003-2010), another hit U.S. series, in which he played an unscrupulous plastic surgeon.

Producers Warner Bros. Television released a brief statement on Facebook paying tribute to his work on the series.

McMahon also appeared in a number of films, playing villain Doctor Doom in two films from the Fantastic Four superhero franchise.

More recently, he appeared alongside Nicolas Cage in "The Surfer," presented at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

His final screen appearance was in the Netflix whodunnit series "The Residence," released this year, in which he played the Australian prime minister.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Intel chief meets parliament speaker over terror-free Türkiye bid

Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

  2. Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

    Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

  3. Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

    Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

  4. Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

    Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

  5. Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

    Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend
Recommended
Excavations may push Kültepe’s history back

Excavations may push Kültepe’s history back
France backs returning colonial-era talking drum

France backs returning colonial-era 'talking drum'
Cardi B and a live crow opens Paris couture week

Cardi B and a live crow opens Paris couture week
Pearl Jam drummer leaving the band

Pearl Jam drummer leaving the band
Yunus Emres universal values carried through calligraphic arts

Yunus Emre's universal values carried through calligraphic arts
Lana Del Rey voices hope for peace in the Middle East

Lana Del Rey voices hope for peace in the Middle East
Uşak carpet returns home after 30 years

Uşak carpet returns home after 30 years
WORLD Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Moscow officials as the two countries deepen military ties.
ECONOMY Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek met with investors during a two-day visit to London, where he presented Türkiye’s economic outlook and structural reform agenda.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿