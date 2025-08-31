August monthly consumer inflation seen at 1.79 pct

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s consumer prices likely rose 1.79 percent in August, according to a survey of 25 economists conducted by AA Finans.

The survey, which gathered responses from 25 economists ahead of the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) official release scheduled for Sept. 3, indicates that monthly inflation expectations for August range between 1.5 percent and 2.2 percent, with an average estimate of 1.79 percent.

Based on this average, annual inflation is projected to decline to 32.63 percent in August.

In July 2025, CPI rose by 1.96 percent on a monthly basis, while annual inflation was recorded at 33.52 percent.

Meanwhile, economists’ year-end inflation forecast for 2025, as of August, stands at 29.7 percent.

The Central Bank expects annual inflation to decline to 24 percent at the end of this year and 16 percent by the end of 2026.

Türkiye is set to release a series of key economic indicators throughout the month, with markets closely watching for signals on growth and policy direction.

On Sept. 1, TÜİK is scheduled to announce GDP figures for the second quarter. Economists expect the economy to have expanded by 3.87 percent during the April–June period.

Later in the week, the Trade Ministry will publish preliminary data on foreign trade for August.

Attention will turn to the Central Bank on Sept. 11, when it announces its latest decision on the policy rate. At its previous meeting on July 24, the bank lowered the benchmark rate from 46 percent to 43 percent. The following day, it will release the current account data for July.

Next month, the government is expected to unveil its new medium-term economic program, outlining targets and projections for the 2026–2028 period.