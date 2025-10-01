Artist creates 3D works with fusion of six crafts

BURSA

Semih Çelebi, an artist certified by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, produces three-dimensional wooden works using “neva,” an art form that combines six different disciplines.

Living in the northwestern province of Bursa, Çelebi has been working in the workshop beneath his home in the Nilüfer district for 15 years to develop his three-dimensional wooden art. By merging wood carving, inlay, marquetry (a craft of combining wood pieces in their natural colors), naht (wood shaping), fretwork and wood painting, he creates pieces and trains students in this technique called “neva.”

Çelebi reproduces famous painters’ works in three dimensions on wood, remaining faithful to original measurements, while also producing his own original creations.

He told state-run Anadolu Agency that his research has revealed no similar trend worldwide and emphasized that he uses only the best woods and organic materials. To promote his art, he first processed well-known paintings into wood.

“Neva is essentially a new art movement formed by the fusion of various crafts. It applies wood carving, inlay, marquetry, fretwork, wood shaping and wood painting, sometimes in twos or threes, sometimes all together,” he said.

Çelebi noted that neva produces three-dimensional works of art. “Neva creates visible, tangible works with their own shadows. We achieve this using the mentioned traditional crafts, combining them with handwork and heart. This movement is new. Of course, the crafts themselves have been practiced for centuries, but by applying them together, we tried to form a new trend. It is not just carving, not just inlay,” he explained.

He added that he has registered the name “neva,” saying, "I have been working on this art for 15 years. Until now, I described it as ‘3D wooden arts,’ but I felt it needed a specific name. After discussions with friends, we agreed on ‘neva.’ In Arabic, neva means harmony, order. In Turkish, it is the name of a makam in classical Turkish music. In Spanish, it means snowflake, symbolizing purity. Drawing on these meanings, we created neva as a new, harmonious trend bringing together different currents."

Çelebi stressed that this work is unique to him. “There are woodcarvers and inlayers, but despite global research, I did not see an art discipline that brings them all together. There are inlayers in Iran and the United States, but I have not seen a similar work. That is why this is special, unique to us,” he said.

Before beginning a piece, he conducts thorough research and design. “I use the best part of the wood, the finest materials. I use the best adhesives available so our works will endure as long as the world does. The production time varies depending on the details in each piece. Some take up to a year. The important thing in neva is to benefit from the natural colors and patterns of wood. Sometimes additional colors like red and blue are needed. For these, I use impregnated woods treated with dyeing techniques,” he added.