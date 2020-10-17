Armenia continues to commit 'war crimes': FM Çavuşoğlu

  • October 17 2020 12:04:11

Armenia continues to commit 'war crimes': FM Çavuşoğlu

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Armenia continues to commit war crimes: FM Çavuşoğlu

Armenia continues to commit “war crimes” in Azerbaijan, killing civilians there, including children, Turkey's top diplomat said on Oct. 17. 

"Silence in face of savagery means complicity in murder. Those who do not claim their share of humanity will be held accountable for their crimes," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

He also reiterated that Turkey will always stand with Azerbaijan.

Earlier Saturday, at least 13 civilians were killed, including two children, and more than 40 others injured, when the Armenian army struck Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, with missile attacks, officials said.

It was Armenia’s second deadly attack in less than a week on Ganja, an area far from the front line with a population of half a million people.

More than 20 houses were destroyed, according to preliminary reports.

Since new clashes erupted between the two countries on Sept. 27, Armenia has continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces.

Before last night’s attack, Azerbaijani officials said Armenian attacks had killed at least 47 civilians and injured 222.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

    Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

  2. A Schuman Plan for Cyprus

    A Schuman Plan for Cyprus

  3. COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Bursa: Health minister

    COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Bursa: Health minister

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,153 as daily patients increase by 1,812

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,153 as daily patients increase by 1,812

  5. Nearly 15,000 people visit Istanbul’s landmark tower after reopening

    Nearly 15,000 people visit Istanbul’s landmark tower after reopening
Recommended
Turkey seeks solution-oriented approach by EU to east Med issues

Turkey seeks 'solution-oriented approach' by EU to east Med issues
Turkish, Ukrainian cooperation deepens: Erdoğan

Turkish, Ukrainian cooperation deepens: Erdoğan
Erdoğan, Trudeau discuss issues via telephone

Erdoğan, Trudeau discuss issues via telephone
President Erdoğan meets Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky

President Erdoğan meets Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky
Turkey, Denmark ink maritime agreement

Turkey, Denmark ink maritime agreement

Turkish FM holds phone talks with Russian, Azerbaijani counterparts

Turkish FM holds phone talks with Russian, Azerbaijani counterparts
WORLD Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states

Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states

Backed into a corner and facing financial strains, President Donald Trump went after his opponent’s family and defended his own struggle to contain the pandemic as he fought to energize his sagging reelection bid in the nation’s Sun Belt. With Election Day looming, Democrat Joe Biden pushed to keep voters focused on health care in the Midwest.
ECONOMY Minister unveils flexible employment package

Minister unveils flexible employment package

Fixed-term contracts that will be brought into law with the new employment bill will be limited to two years, Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk has said.
SPORTS Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor

Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor

Turkish Süper Lig match between Atakaş Hatayspor and Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor, scheduled for Oct. 18, is postponed over multiple coronavirus cases, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Oct. 16. 