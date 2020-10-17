Armenia continues to commit 'war crimes': FM Çavuşoğlu

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Armenia continues to commit “war crimes” in Azerbaijan, killing civilians there, including children, Turkey's top diplomat said on Oct. 17.

"Silence in face of savagery means complicity in murder. Those who do not claim their share of humanity will be held accountable for their crimes," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

He also reiterated that Turkey will always stand with Azerbaijan.

Earlier Saturday, at least 13 civilians were killed, including two children, and more than 40 others injured, when the Armenian army struck Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, with missile attacks, officials said.

It was Armenia’s second deadly attack in less than a week on Ganja, an area far from the front line with a population of half a million people.

More than 20 houses were destroyed, according to preliminary reports.

Since new clashes erupted between the two countries on Sept. 27, Armenia has continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces.

Before last night’s attack, Azerbaijani officials said Armenian attacks had killed at least 47 civilians and injured 222.