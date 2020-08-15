Archaeologists in Kayseri dig out turtle, teeth fossils

  • August 15 2020 07:00:00

Archaeologists in Kayseri dig out turtle, teeth fossils

KAYSERİ
Archaeologists in Kayseri dig out turtle, teeth fossils

Fossils of a turtle and three teeth, thought to be of the ancestor of elephants (Proboscidea), believed to be some 7-8 million years old, have been found in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri.

Excavation works that were initiated three years ago, along the Yamula Dam in Kocasinan district’s Taşhan neighborhood, have been continuing ever since.

In the past, excavations in the region pulled out fossils belonging to creatures such as elephants, three-toed horses and rhinoceros, and now, a turtle fossil is a new edition to the list.

Fossil belonging to the turtle specie is a first of its kind discovered in the region, which will be removed from its location by the “plaster jacket” method and transferred to the Kayseri Science Center.

On the other hand, one of the fossils of three teeth, belonging to the ancestor of elephants, measures 2.80 meters long, making it the largest tooth among the three.

Earlier excavations have unearthed several fossils in the regions belonging to giraffes, four-five species of the elephant origin, rhinoceros, trio-hoofed horses and hornets.

The region in the past has also unveiled one of the largest fossils in the world, belonging to the ancestor of elephants and thought to be some 7.5 million years old, which measures two meters and 70 centimeters, an entire skull and lower jaw.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulls withdrawing envoy, suspending ties with Abu Dhabi over deal with Israel

    Turkey mulls withdrawing envoy, suspending ties with Abu Dhabi over deal with Israel

  2. Turkey urges Greece not to provoke its research vessel in Med

    Turkey urges Greece not to provoke its research vessel in Med

  3. Man detained for assaulting woman in road rage incident

    Man detained for assaulting woman in road rage incident

  4. Main opposition CHP responds to criticisms of party dissident İnce

    Main opposition CHP responds to criticisms of party dissident İnce

  5. Turkey in touch with 92 countries to restart flights, says minister

    Turkey in touch with 92 countries to restart flights, says minister
Recommended
Miniature in Contemporary Art

Miniature in Contemporary Art
1800-year-old Zerzevan Castle entrance found

1800-year-old Zerzevan Castle entrance found
Sümela Monastery hosts 45,000 visitors in 16 days

Sümela Monastery hosts 45,000 visitors in 16 days
Powerful Medici family behind Italys plague-free wine windows

Powerful Medici family behind Italy's 'plague-free' wine windows
Ankara hosts photo exhibit on Pakistan

Ankara hosts photo exhibit on Pakistan
Remains of Phrygian to be searched in Kütahya Castle

Remains of Phrygian to be searched in Kütahya Castle
WORLD Countries tighten rules as world coronavirus deaths pass 750,000

Countries tighten rules as world coronavirus deaths pass 750,000

The total number of people killed by the novel coronavirus around the world passed 750,000 on Aug. 13, with some countries toughening control measures as caseloads once again creep up.    
ECONOMY Turkey in touch with 92 countries to restart flights, says minister

Turkey in touch with 92 countries to restart flights, says minister

Turkey has completed discussions with 92 countries for resumption of flights, the country’s transportation and infrastructure minister said on Aug. 14.  
SPORTS No virus in re-tests at Fenerbahçe football club

No virus in re-tests at Fenerbahçe football club

In a second test for COVID-19, a player and a technical staffer at the Fenerbahce football club who tested positive earlier this week have just returned a negative result, the Turkish Super Lig club said on Aug. 14.