Egils Silins to perform in ‘The Flying Dutchman Opera’ in Istanbul

Presented by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB), “The Flying Dutchman” (Der fliegende Holländer), considered Richard Wagner’s first masterpiece, will meet art lovers at the Atatürk Cultural Center’s Türk Telekom Opera Hall on March 22, 25 and April 5.

On March 25, Latvian bass-baritone Egils Silins, renowned for his critically acclaimed performances on the world’s most prestigious opera stages, will take the stage in Istanbul. Under the grand direction of Sebastian Welker, Silins, known as one of the finest interpreters of “The Flying Dutchman,” promises to take audiences on a deeply emotional journey with his portrayal of the legendary character.

Silins, particularly distinguished in the Wagner repertoire, has been described as one of the rare artists who "not only infuses words with meaning but also harmonizes them with Wagnerian musical and dramatic alchemy."

By masterfully blending the psychological depth of the character with his powerful vocals, he delivers an unforgettable experience for opera lovers.

Premiered in 1843 at the Königliches Hoftheater in Dresden, the opera is based on a timeless legend that continues to captivate even the most skeptical. It tells the story of the Dutchman, a supernatural being doomed to wander the seas for eternity aboard his cursed ghost ship, seeking redemption through the love of a faithful woman.

Allowed to come ashore only once every seven years, the sailor can only be saved by true love. Every woman who marries him and later betrays him falls under the same curse. This time, when his seven years are up, he lands just outside a Norwegian village, where he meets a man named Daland. In exchange for one night’s lodging, he offers Daland gold and jewels — only to learn that Daland has a daughter.

Conducted by İbrahim Yazıcı, the production features set design by Efter Tunç, costume design by Serdar Başbuğ, lighting design by Yakup Çartık, and choreography by Emre Karaca. The İDOB Chorus, directed by Volkan Akkoç, will also take the stage.

About Egils Silins

 

Born in Latvia and a graduate of the Latvian Academy of Music, Silins made his stage debut at the Latvian National Opera in Boito’s Mefistofele. Since then, he has risen to international fame, winning first place in 10 international competitions and receiving the Latvian Annual Music Award in 1996, 2003, and 2014.

Silins has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious opera houses, including Wiener Staatsoper, Teatro alla Scala, the Metropolitan Opera, Hamburgische Staatsoper, the Royal Opera House in London, Semperoper Dresden, Deutsche and Staatsoper Berlin, Gran Teatre del Liceu, Teatro Real, Mariinsky Theater, Opernhaus Zürich, Chicago Opera, and Bayerische Staatsoper München.

