‘Twilight In Concert’ to debut in Türkiye

The globally popular “Twilight” film series will meet audiences in Türkiye for the first time with a special live concert experience on Jan. 10.

“Twilight In Concert” will mark the 20th anniversary of the franchise with a unique film-and-music event staged in an atmosphere illuminated by 1,000 candles. Following strong public interest, organizers added an extra performance.

The event will take place at the Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage with two screenings scheduled for 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

During the performance, the first film of the “Twilight” series will be screened on a giant cinema screen in its original language, accompanied live by a 12-member ensemble combining rock and orchestral musicians. The film’s score will be performed in full synchronization with the on-screen action.

Audiences will relive the saga’s love story through the combined power of cinema and live music, enhanced by a specially designed candlelit stage setting.

The event is part of celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of the publication of Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight novel, which launched one of the most successful young adult franchises of all time.

Inviting fans of both Team Edward and Team Jacob, “Twilight In Concert” promises a one-of-a-kind experience at the intersection of love, music and cinema.

The Twilight saga consists of five films — “Twilight,” “New Moon,” “Eclipse” and “Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and Part 2” — which together grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide. The films are based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling book series, which has sold over 160 million copies globally and has been translated into 49 languages.

Meanwhile, a series adaptation of Meyer’s novel “Midnight Sun” has been ordered by Netflix, with Lionsgate attached to the project.