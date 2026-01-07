‘Twilight In Concert’ to debut in Türkiye

‘Twilight In Concert’ to debut in Türkiye

‘Twilight In Concert’ to debut in Türkiye

The globally popular “Twilight” film series will meet audiences in Türkiye for the first time with a special live concert experience on Jan. 10.

“Twilight In Concert” will mark the 20th anniversary of the franchise with a unique film-and-music event staged in an atmosphere illuminated by 1,000 candles. Following strong public interest, organizers added an extra performance.

The event will take place at the Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage with two screenings scheduled for 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

During the performance, the first film of the “Twilight” series will be screened on a giant cinema screen in its original language, accompanied live by a 12-member ensemble combining rock and orchestral musicians. The film’s score will be performed in full synchronization with the on-screen action.

Audiences will relive the saga’s love story through the combined power of cinema and live music, enhanced by a specially designed candlelit stage setting.

The event is part of celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of the publication of Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight novel, which launched one of the most successful young adult franchises of all time.

Inviting fans of both Team Edward and Team Jacob, “Twilight In Concert” promises a one-of-a-kind experience at the intersection of love, music and cinema.

The Twilight saga consists of five films — “Twilight,” “New Moon,” “Eclipse” and “Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and Part 2” — which together grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide. The films are based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling book series, which has sold over 160 million copies globally and has been translated into 49 languages.

Meanwhile, a series adaptation of Meyer’s novel “Midnight Sun” has been ordered by Netflix, with Lionsgate attached to the project.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Soaring gold prices squeeze Türkiye’s jewelry sector

Soaring gold prices squeeze Türkiye’s jewelry sector
LATEST NEWS

  1. Soaring gold prices squeeze Türkiye’s jewelry sector

    Soaring gold prices squeeze Türkiye’s jewelry sector

  2. Yemen separatist leader fled to UAE: Saudi-led coalition

    Yemen separatist leader fled to UAE: Saudi-led coalition

  3. Trump plans to meet with oil executives about Venezuela

    Trump plans to meet with oil executives about Venezuela

  4. Samsung Electronics forecasts record profit in fourth quarter

    Samsung Electronics forecasts record profit in fourth quarter

  5. Canadian PM Carney set to visit China next week to boost ties

    Canadian PM Carney set to visit China next week to boost ties
Recommended
Sydney Sweeney box-office hit The Housemaid to get a sequel

Sydney Sweeney box-office hit 'The Housemaid' to get a sequel
Loggerhead ‘Tuba’ once again in Aegean, Mediterranean waters

Loggerhead ‘Tuba’ once again in Aegean, Mediterranean waters
Namık Kemal’s House Museum draws visitors

Namık Kemal’s House Museum draws visitors
Taylor Swift’s wine moment fuels Sancerre boom in US

Taylor Swift’s wine moment fuels Sancerre boom in US
Graffiti artist adds color to resort town

Graffiti artist adds color to resort town
Solomon’s Knot mosaic chamber unearthed in Smyrna

Solomon’s Knot mosaic chamber unearthed in Smyrna
İDOB to present new works in 2026

İDOB to present new works in 2026
WORLD Yemen separatist leader fled to UAE: Saudi-led coalition

Yemen separatist leader fled to UAE: Saudi-led coalition

Yemen's separatist leader Aidaros Alzubidi has fled to the United Arab Emirates, the Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday, after an attempt to seize swathes of territory and move towards independence.
ECONOMY Soaring gold prices squeeze Türkiye’s jewelry sector

Soaring gold prices squeeze Türkiye’s jewelry sector

Soaring gold prices have dealt a heavy blow to Türkiye’s jewelry industry, with consumer demand for processed items slumping and domestically focused firms cutting production.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿