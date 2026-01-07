İDOB to present new works in 2026

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (İDOB) will meet audiences in 2026 with a rich repertoire featuring premieres and special projects, İDOB Director and Artistic Director Caner Akgün said.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Akgün emphasized the institution’s focus on Turkish operas, noting that the new season will include notable productions in modern dance and opera.

Highlighting upcoming special projects, Akgün said a modern dance performance titled “Pinokyo.exe” will be staged on Jan. 23.

“On March 28, we will add a new Turkish opera titled ‘Edusa’ to our repertoire,” he said. “It tells a story set between the Lydian and Persian kingdoms, with a love story caught in between. Edusa is one of the main characters. The opera was composed by Güldiyar Tanrıdağlı, with the libretto written by the esteemed author İskender Pala. It is a very important story.”

Akgün added that staging techniques used last year in Ahmet Adnan Saygun’s “Gilgamesh” will also be applied in “Edusa,” along with several new elements. “I especially invite our audience to this premiere,” he said.

He also announced that the opening of this year’s Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival will feature Gaetano Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor.” The production will be directed by renowned French director Jean-Louis Grinda and conducted by Antonio Pirolli, with performances scheduled for May 21 and 23.

“These are very valuable and important productions,” Akgün said.

Stressing that repertory works will continue to meet audiences, Akgün noted that the ballet company is preparing a project titled “Momentum,” bringing together four short ballet pieces by prominent Turkish choreographers. The production will be staged at the Süreyya Opera House.

He also said that two one-act chamber operas composed by Çetin Işıközlü and Mesruh Savaş will premiere on Feb. 13 at the same venue.

Among other works in the repertoire, Akgün listed the ballets “The Nutcracker,” “Romeo and Juliet” and “Swan Lake,” as well as repeat performances of “Don Giovanni,” “La Traviata,” “The Flying Dutchman” and “Carmina Burana.”

Akgün added that the concert series titled “Our National Music” will continue with the same concept, featuring evenings dedicated to composers Oğuzhan Balcı, Mesruh Savaş and Serdar Yalçın, as well as concerts held on dates significant to Türkiye’s history.

Emphasizing the scale of İDOB, Akgün said the institution will continue to contribute to Istanbul’s cultural life by producing high-quality works with respect for theatrical ethics.