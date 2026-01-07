Solomon’s Knot mosaic chamber unearthed in Smyrna

İZMİR

Archaeological excavations at the ancient city of Smyrna in İzmir have revealed a mosaic-floored room adorned with the “Solomon’s Knot,” a motif associated with protection against envy and the evil eye.

The discovery was made during ongoing excavations carried out year-round under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s “Heritage for the Future Project.”

Excavations along Agora’s North Street uncovered a mosaic floor measuring approximately 3 by 4 meters, decorated with interlocking 12-sided panels. At the center of the mosaic is the striking Solomon’s Knot motif.

Excavation head Professor Akın Ersoy, a faculty member at İzmir Katip Çelebi University’s Department of Turkish-Islamic Archaeology, said Smyrna was a planned city established after Alexander the Great.

Noting that excavations have focused mainly on the Smyrna Agora and Theater, Ersoy said the mosaic floor began to emerge during work on the Agora’s North Street.

He explained that a structure dating to the Late Roman period (fourth to sixth centuries A.D.) was built on what had been one of the city’s major ancient thoroughfares, adding that it remains unclear whether the building served as a private residence or a public space.

Recalling that a “mosaic hall” had previously been found at the site, Ersoy said uncovering another mosaic floor after nearly 70 years was a surprising development for the team.

Describing the area as a “mosaic chamber,” Ersoy said such mosaic floors were widely used during late antiquity.

He noted that the mosaics feature vegetal and geometric decorations, drawing particular attention to the Solomon’s Knot at the center.

“We see the use of protective symbols in these mosaics. In order to prevent envy or jealousy, protective motifs were placed either at entrances or on the floors of such spaces. The Solomon’s Knot is a fine example of this,” Ersoy said.

He added that small cross motifs surrounding the knot reflect a tradition that began as a decorative practice and was later embraced by monotheistic religions, ultimately serving as protective symbols.

“These symbols were chosen to protect the space or its users from the evil eye,” Ersoy said. “If this were a public building, they were meant to protect the city; if it was a residence, they were intended to protect the homeowner and those living there.”

Reused after 1,500 years

Ersoy also noted that the mosaic chamber was reused some 1,500 years later, in the 19th century, by a non-Muslim hospital or nearby residential buildings.

“The Late Antique mosaic floor was uncovered, appreciated and then built over,” he said. “We can tell because the mortar of later walls was laid directly onto the mosaic. This shows the floor remained in use for a period even 1,500 years later.”

Stating that the excavation area will be expanded, Ersoy said additional spaces may be revealed during the 2026 excavation season.