‘Romeo and Juliet’ ballet to premiere at AKM

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) will stage the premiere of “Romeo and Juliet” on March 15 at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Hall.

The ballet, inspired by William Shakespeare's timeless masterpiece, was composed by Sergey Prokofiev. The production will feature an original choreography by renowned choreographer Ricardo Amarante, created specifically for İDOB dancers.

The IDOB Orchestra will be conducted by Zdravko Lazarov. The role of Romeo will be performed alternately by Batur Büklü, guest artist Iskandar Anvarov, Matthew Solovieff, and Berkay Günay, while Juliet will be portrayed in rotation by Berfu Elmas, Büşra Ay, Ayça Anıl, Ami Naito and Elifsu Pamukçu.

Additionally, the cast includes Can Bezirganoğlu, Arda Erkara, Nuri Arkan, Çağatay Özmen, Alican Güçoğlu, Ardis Kanat Tekkanat, Emre Kaynarsu, Oliver Spence, Ali Türkkan, Onur Tunay, Bahadır Ovacıklı, İlke Kodal, Deniz Kılınç Tunçeli, Melike Manav Yalçın, Zuhal Karaca, Melis Gülmen, Eda Yeker, Alkış Peker, Alper Akalın, Berin Kocabaşoğlu, Gizem Atik Tuncay, Zeynep Güçoğlu, Cenk Karayel, Sinan Kaymak, Egemen Kement, Şeyda Duran, Büşra Yıldırım, Seda Borak, Merve Topaldemir, Naz Kurtuluş, Ayşe Aras, Naz Büklü, Nisa Deniz Ekmekçi, Berkay Topçuoğlu and Serkan Öztürk.

With set design by Ferhat Karakaya, costume design by Serdar Başbuğ, and lighting design by Önder Arık, the ballet will be performed again on March 19, 20, 26 and 27, as well as on April 2, 3, 16, 22 and 29.