Türkiye Pavilion to present ‘Grounded’ in Venice

ISTANBUL

Among the major architecture events, the 19th edition of the Venice Biennale International Architecture Exhibition will open its doors on May 10 this year.

The Türkiye Pavilion, coordinated by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), will present “Grounded,” curated by Ceren Erdem and Bilge Kalfa.

The title and theme of this year's edition — "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective." — were announced by the Venice Biennale President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco and curator of the 19th International Architecture Exhibition, Carlo Ratti.

“Grounded” highlights soil as a dynamic yet overlooked resource vital for understanding civilizations, ecosystems and sustainable living. Featuring soil from Türkiye, the exhibition reveals its diverse qualities through sensory experiences, scientific research and artistic interpretations.

Unlike architecture’s tendency to suppress earthiness in pursuit of controlled environments, Grounded places soil at the heart of the pavilion, presenting it as a living entity with intelligence and agency. Visitors engage with its texture, smell and sound, experiencing it as both an ecological system and a living archive of natural and human history.

It also reflects on the impacts of human activities, such as construction, while exploring Türkiye’s rich heritage, archaeological sites and sustainable building practices. By merging vernacular techniques with contemporary innovations, the exhibition envisions architectural approaches that honor nature and culture, inspiring more harmonious ways of living.

At a press conference on March 11, curators of the exhibition Ceren Erdem and Bilge Kalfa said: “With Grounded, we invite visitors to view soil not as something separate, but as an integral part of the same fabric of life that surrounds us. It is not merely a surface beneath us or a resource to be extracted; rather, it is a dense, intelligent world in its own right — one we are already part of. Through material experiments, artistic documentation, and scientific observation, the exhibition encourages us to rethink our role in this dynamic exchange. It prompts us to recognize the structures we erode and the possibilities we often overlook. In doing so, it suggests ways of living and building that do not impose but instead listen to and engage with the environment.”

IKSV General Manager Görgün Taner said, “This year in Venice, guided by our curators, we are presenting an exhibition that brings together a broad range of participants, reinterprets traditional models through new technologies, offers novel perspectives on contemporary issues, and inspires hope for the future. Since securing a permanent venue for our country at the Arsenale in 2014 with the support of 21 contributors, we are pleased that Türkiye has been part of the International Architecture Exhibition in Venice as well.”

The Biennale will take place until Nov. 23 across various venues in Venice, including Giardini and Arsenale. A preview of the event will be held on May 8 and 9.