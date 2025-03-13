Scarlett Johansson reveals pressure to join social media

LOS ANGELES
American actress and singer Scarlett Johansson has revealed that Universal Pictures urged her to join the social media platform, Instagram, to bring more publicity to her upcoming film, “Jurassic World: Rebirth.”

The actress is one of the few Hollywood celebrities who have resisted the social media bandwagon so far.

“I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they’re like, ‘Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth?'” Johansson told InStyle magazine.

She continued: “I get a lot of pressure to join social media. [It does make me think] … is there a way where I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn’t feel like I could.”

She believes the upcoming Jurassic World addition will do fine without her joining social media.

“The work that I put out there is all based on truth. That’s the key ingredient,” the Black Widow star added. “So, if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I’m not. And I think the film will do fine.”

Johansson stars in the lead role of “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” alongside Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 2, 2025.

