Doechii named 2025 Woman of the Year by Billboard

The rising rapper Doechii has earned the title of Billboard’s 2025 Woman of the Year, landing her in the same company as Taylor Swift, SZA, Lady Gaga and as last year's honoree, Karol G.

The news arrives just one month after Doechii won the Grammy for best rap album, only the third woman to win in that category.

When it came time to give her award speech, the tears were immediate. “This category was introduced in 1989. Three women have won. Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii.”

Now she will be honored as Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 29. Previous honorees include Madonna, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.

In 2024, The Associated Press named Doechii's breakout mixtape, “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” one of the best albums of the year — a versatile album that teeters from the romance of her smooth R&B and the acuity of her flows.

"Doechii is taking pop culture by storm, this year becoming the third woman in history to win a Grammy best rap album, and dazzling fans of every musical genre with her breathtaking performances, ultra-candid lyrics and utterly unique sound, style and spirit,” said Hannah Karp, Editor-in-Chief of Billboard in a statement. “We are thrilled to celebrate Doechii and cheer on her continued success.”

Other award recipients at the Billboard Women in Music Awards include aespa, Ángela Aguilar, Erykah Badu, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Blackpink's Jennie, Megan Moroney, Meghan Trainor, Muni Long and Tyla.

The awards show will be held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, hosted by Laverne Cox.

Billboard Women in Music will air live on March 29 at 7 p.m. Pacific on VIZIO WatchFree+.

