Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

Ebru Erke

Nahita approaches Anatolia not with nostalgia, but with a sense of responsibility; treating the local not as a marketing language but as a living culinary ethic, and opening from a 60-kilometer circle in Cappadocia to the wider world.

Nahita is the kind of restaurant that invites you to question the time we live in. Located in Cappadocia — a geography where life has continued uninterrupted for thousands of years — this kitchen looks at Anatolia not through nostalgia, but through responsibility. Being “a good place” is not treated as a slogan, but as a stance that permeates every layer of the kitchen. The roughly 60-kilometer radius from which Nahita sources its ingredients, under the umbrella of Argos in Cappadocia, is not merely a supply zone; it is a map of memory shaped by agriculture, animal husbandry, and settled life since the Neolithic Age. Strengthened by the fertility of volcanic soil, this geography reminds us that humanity’s relationship with nature has always been built on balance. What Nahita does is precisely to reread that balance through the culinary language of today.

Here, Anatolian cuisine is not approached as a folkloric element to be “reinterpreted,” but as a living heritage to be claimed, protected, and carried into the future. A clear stance against waste, direct relationships with local producers, rainwater harvesting, waste transformation, and an ethical bond with the origin of each ingredient — none of these are concepts displayed in a showcase. They are real choices embedded in the daily workings of the kitchen. This is where Nahita truly distinguishes itself. In a world where terms like “local” and “sustainable” can easily turn into marketing rhetoric, Nahita chooses to reduce words and increase practice. Staying within a 60-kilometer radius is not a limitation but a conscious decision; as the plate is simplified, the narrative deepens.

When you look at the menu, the first sensation is not abundance, but awareness. There is neither excess nor omission. The Anatolian gourmet plate is a concise summary of this approach: pastırma, dried smoked meat, Niğde blue cheese, and aged Obruk kashar, complemented by sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, and plum paste. This plate recalls Anatolia’s instinct for preservation developed to face winter. Here, flavor is born not from freshness, but from time and patience.

Nevşehir-style French fries may appear ordinary at first glance; yet the intensity of potatoes grown in arid soil, combined with lemon, garlic, strained yogurt, and sumac, reveals just how deep simplicity can be. Dough-based dishes at Nahita are not merely filling; they are storytellers. Kayseri yağlaması evokes a culture of sharing, while fresh erişte paired with Niğde Obruk tulum or Tabal cheese demonstrates how powerful the language of handicraft still is in the kitchen.

One of the quietest yet most thought-provoking dishes on the menu is happena, which means “open fire” in Hittite. Built around beef tenderloin, sourdough whole-wheat bread, caramelized onions, and grapes, this composition points to the historical roots of the sweet-and-sour balance in Anatolian cuisine. The relationship with meat becomes even clearer in the Nevşehir tava. Beef tenderloin is slowly cooked with garlic and village peppers, then served with butter and pide. Unshowy, yet deeply self-assured. The ritual moment of the table is the testı kebab. The breaking of the pot is not a spectacle, but a reward for patience. Lamb cooked in its own juices, accompanied by kavılca pilaf and yogurt-based roasted eggplant, reminds us that food becomes beautiful not through speed, but through time.

When you leave Nahita, what lingers is not merely satiety. You find yourself rethinking why Anatolia cooks what it cooks, why it preserves certain ingredients, and why it chooses to eat together. Perhaps this is why Nahita remains in the mind not simply as a good restaurant, but as a thoughtfully laid table opened toward Anatolia.

Nahita’s culinary consultancy is led by Ömür Akkor, with Mehmet Akalın at the helm of the kitchen. The restaurant entered the Michelin Recommendation List this year. To be honest, in my heart, it had already earned its star. Chef Mehmet’s words capture this feeling perfectly:

“We felt that the responsibility we carry toward Anatolia’s ancient cuisine and geography has found its response. This recognition belongs not only to us, but equally to the local producers who cultivate the land, the team working tirelessly for a zero-waste kitchen, and everyone who carries thousands-of-years-old recipes into the present.”